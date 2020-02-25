About the Authors and Contributors

John Cutler, Lead Author

John Cutler currently works as a product evangelist at Amplitude. Prior to working at Amplitude, John was a UX researcher at AppFolio, a product manager at Zendesk, Pendo.io, AdKeeper and RichFX, a startup founder, and a product team coach. John’s key focus at Amplitude is helping teams foster an environment conducive to learning and fully integrating measurement into day-to-day product development.

Jason Scherschligt, Co-Author and Editor

Jason Scherschligt is a product management, user experience, and strategy executive, and a consultant, speaker, and writer. Jason has held content and product leadership roles at the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper, Capella University, Jostens Corporation, GoKart Labs, and Edmentum Corporation. Jason has a masters degree in English from the University of Chicago. He lives with his wife and kids outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota—the North Star state.

Amplitude Contributors

Much of this playbook is drawn from the experience of Amplitude, a product analytics SaaS company. Some of the content originally appeared in whitepapers, presentations, and blog posts from Amplitude. Amplitude has worked with thousands of product teams and leaders, and we regularly conduct workshops on a variety of product topics, including the North Star Framework. We also use the North Star Framework ourselves.

Amplitude contributors to this playbook include:

Amplitude Team

Reviewers

The authors are especially grateful for the insights of the product experts who reviewed early drafts of this book.