About the Authors and Contributors

John Cutler, Lead Author

John Cutler currently works as a product evangelist at Amplitude. Prior to working at Amplitude, John was a UX researcher at AppFolio, a product manager at Zendesk, Pendo.io, AdKeeper and RichFX, a startup founder, and a product team coach. John’s key focus at Amplitude is helping teams foster an environment conducive to learning and fully integrating measurement into day-to-day product development.

Jason Scherschligt, Co-Author and Editor

Jason Scherschligt is a product management, user experience, and strategy executive, and a consultant, speaker, and writer. Jason has held content and product leadership roles at the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper, Capella University, Jostens Corporation, GoKart Labs, and Edmentum Corporation. Jason has a masters degree in English from the University of Chicago. He lives with his wife and kids outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota—the North Star state.

Amplitude Contributors

Much of this playbook is drawn from the experience of Amplitude, a product analytics SaaS company. Some of the content originally appeared in whitepapers, presentations, and blog posts from Amplitude. Amplitude has worked with thousands of product teams and leaders, and we regularly conduct workshops on a variety of product topics, including the North Star Framework. We also use the North Star Framework ourselves.

Amplitude contributors to this playbook include:
  • Amplitude Team

Reviewers

The authors are especially grateful for the insights of the product experts who reviewed early drafts of this book.

  1. John Albrecht

  2. Micah Andrews

  3. Rami Banna

  4. Felipe Barbosa

  5. Markus Bernhardt

  6. Josh Bruce

  7. Macdara Butler

  8. Federico Casabianca

  9. Viktor Cessan

  10. Mathew Cropper

  11. Colin Curtin

  12. Bruce Epstein

  13. Megan Gleason

  14. Patrick Gregory

  15. Tristan Harward

  16. David Heath

  17. Chanade Hemming

  18. Chris Hill

  19. Catherine Hills

  20. Amy Hoy

  21. Christopher Janzen

  22. Nate Kerl

  23. Maike Küper

  24. Justin Lai

  25. Charles Lambdin

  26. Kristofer Layon

  27. Hartog de Mik

  28. Renee Murphy

  29. Tom Newton

  30. Alexa Nguyen

  31. Kieran O’Neill

  32. John Phamvan

  33. Ty Pierce

  34. Steve Portigal

  35. Lex Roman

  36. Kate Rutter

  37. Galina Ryzhenko

  38. Pavel Samsonov

  39. Rob Sehr

  40. Kurt Schmidt

  41. Michael Schofield

  42. Chris Shinkle

  43. Michal Subel

  44. Jen Swanson

  45. Stan Tead

  46. Aarthi Videep

  47. Nick White

  48. …and more (current updating from latest round of feedback)