Amplitude is trusted by more teams to explore data and answer critical questions about what behaviors drive outcomes and what product experiences to build next.

Best Analytics

The only product analytics tool that answers what happened, why, and which actions to take next.

Highest Adoption

Built-in collaboration with easy-to-use interfaces enables your whole team to get in and get to work.

Data Trust

Best-in-class data governance, security, and compliance standards keep your data trustworthy and secure.

“Don’t use Amplitude to find answers. Use Amplitude to find the right questions and drive action."

Noah Rosenberg
Chief Digital Officer
Gold standard in product analytics

More questions answered, faster

The only solution that answers what happened, why, and how to improve results with leading product analytics and built-in machine-learning.

Flexible to track your unique metrics

Whether you have one or multiple products, support multiple devices, or use basic or advanced analysis, Amplitude flexes to your needs.

Seamless workflows to fuel exploration

Naturally answer the questions you never thought to ask with the ability to deeply explore behavioral data across any chart, persona, or cohort.

600

Teams have switched from other analytics tools.

“Amplitude provides us a richer and deeper framework beyond what we could get elsewhere. We move faster, ideate quicker, and understand our users more deeply."

Eddie Lee

VP of Product

Highest adoption across digital teams

Easy for everyone, no matter their experience

Templates, workflows, and an intuitive UI make it easier for all your users to get access to data.

Next-level collaboration tools

Come together to tell cohesive data stories with comments, mentions, sharing, and visual creation tools.

Optimized for teams of all sizes

Organize your insights into shared workspaces for individual teams, share charts with anyone, and manage permission for everyone.

#1

In data integrated, applications instrumented, and active weekly users.

“Amplitude is an order of magnitude easier to use for the entire cross functional group of stakeholders that we work with to build products."

Jonathan Hastings

Senior Product Manager

Data you can trust

Enterprise-grade data governance

Integrate, transform, and manage your entire data ecosystem — with precision data tracking for insights your team will trust and tools your engineers will praise. 

Bank-grade security standards

Accredited with SOC2 Type-2 and ISO 27001 certifications, SSO support and user permissioning, and recognized AWS Partner for Digital Customer Experience.

Enterprise-level performance

Amplitude can analyze billions of events in less than a second, and boasts a 99.99% platform uptime.

28T

Trillions of user behavior actions tracked in the last year.

"Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products."

Gooi Chungheong

Principal Engineering Manager

Innovating faster to help you build and grow faster

Amplitude innovations have become industry standards. But wait till you see what we've built recently…

Product Analytics

See new Amplitude innovations and announcements.

What else is new?

Accolades

Never build alone

With exceptional people and partners, there’s no limit to what you can build. Our resources go beyond just understanding Amplitude–we help you build great products and a data-driven culture. 

Customer Success

Work one-on-one with a member of our team to answer questions, share feedback, and achieve your product goals.

Customer Education

Enroll in virtual training courses, attend educational webinars, or browse our extensive content library.

Customer Support

Browse video walkthroughs, read detailed guides, or get in touch with our award-winning team for fast, expert advice.

Partner Network

Work with best-in-class service providers for product management, growth marketing, and analytics implementations.

24

of the Fortune 100 and digital pioneers build with Amplitude.

“With the continual improvement of the platform, support from our Success Manager, and even the pricing structure—you feel like Amplitude is on your side.”

Alex Tew

Chief Executive Officer

