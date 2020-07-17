Find and answer the right questions that drive growth
Amplitude is trusted by more teams to explore data and answer critical questions about what behaviors drive outcomes and what product experiences to build next.
Best Analytics
The only product analytics tool that answers what happened, why, and which actions to take next.Learn more
Highest Adoption
Built-in collaboration with easy-to-use interfaces enables your whole team to get in and get to work.Learn more
Data Trust
Best-in-class data governance, security, and compliance standards keep your data trustworthy and secure.Learn more
“Don’t use Amplitude to find answers. Use Amplitude to find the right questions and drive action."
Noah Rosenberg
Chief Digital Officer
Gold standard in product analytics
More questions answered, faster
The only solution that answers what happened, why, and how to improve results with leading product analytics and built-in machine-learning.
Flexible to track your unique metrics
Whether you have one or multiple products, support multiple devices, or use basic or advanced analysis, Amplitude flexes to your needs.
Seamless workflows to fuel exploration
Naturally answer the questions you never thought to ask with the ability to deeply explore behavioral data across any chart, persona, or cohort.
600
Teams have switched from other analytics tools.
“Amplitude provides us a richer and deeper framework beyond what we could get elsewhere. We move faster, ideate quicker, and understand our users more deeply."
Eddie Lee
VP of Product
Highest adoption across digital teams
Easy for everyone, no matter their experience
Templates, workflows, and an intuitive UI make it easier for all your users to get access to data.
Next-level collaboration tools
Come together to tell cohesive data stories with comments, mentions, sharing, and visual creation tools.
Optimized for teams of all sizes
Organize your insights into shared workspaces for individual teams, share charts with anyone, and manage permission for everyone.
#1
In data integrated, applications instrumented, and active weekly users.
“Amplitude is an order of magnitude easier to use for the entire cross functional group of stakeholders that we work with to build products."
Jonathan Hastings
Senior Product Manager
Data you can trust
Enterprise-grade data governance
Integrate, transform, and manage your entire data ecosystem — with precision data tracking for insights your team will trust and tools your engineers will praise.
Bank-grade security standards
Accredited with SOC2 Type-2 and ISO 27001 certifications, SSO support and user permissioning, and recognized AWS Partner for Digital Customer Experience.
Enterprise-level performance
Amplitude can analyze billions of events in less than a second, and boasts a 99.99% platform uptime.
28T
Trillions of user behavior actions tracked in the last year.
"Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products."
Gooi Chungheong
Principal Engineering Manager
Innovating faster to help you build and grow faster
Amplitude innovations have become industry standards. But wait till you see what we've built recently…
See new Amplitude innovations and announcements.
Accolades
Never build alone
With exceptional people and partners, there’s no limit to what you can build. Our resources go beyond just understanding Amplitude–we help you build great products and a data-driven culture.
Customer Success
Work one-on-one with a member of our team to answer questions, share feedback, and achieve your product goals.Learn More
Customer Education
Enroll in virtual training courses, attend educational webinars, or browse our extensive content library.Learn more
Customer Support
Browse video walkthroughs, read detailed guides, or get in touch with our award-winning team for fast, expert advice.Learn more
Partner Network
Work with best-in-class service providers for product management, growth marketing, and analytics implementations.Learn more
24
of the Fortune 100 and digital pioneers build with Amplitude.
“With the continual improvement of the platform, support from our Success Manager, and even the pricing structure—you feel like Amplitude is on your side.”
Alex Tew
Chief Executive Officer
