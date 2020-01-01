Amplitude Pioneer Awards 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Nominations are now open and close November 16. Finalists will be notified by the beginning of December.

Why should I apply?

Developing, launching, growing, and managing digital products is a special craft. These awards celebrate the people behind hit products.

Apply be recognized for your work or the work of someone you know. And apply to be given great prizes from the Amplitude team.

Do I need to be an Amplitude customer or user?

Yes, you need to be an Amplitude customer or user in order to win a Pioneer Award. We encourage all customers, partners, and employees to nominate Amplitude users for these awards. We want to hear about the outstanding work that you, your colleague, or industry peer has done over the last year.

In your submission please provide details that illustrate why this individual stands out. If he, she or they excel in more than one category, you can submit nominations for multiple awards.

Who can submit a nomination?

The Pioneer Awards reflect our customers’ ground-breaking work over the past year. They recognize the companies and individuals using analytics and product intelligence to drive business innovation and growth. These are individuals and teams in product, analytics, and growth who are paving the way for leading-edge, data-informed product management.

If you use Amplitude and have a story to tell from your work in product, engineering, growth, marketing, or data science, apply today!

How will winners be notified and selected?

Winners will be selected by a panel of Amplitude leadership and partners, WWT and Braze. All nominees will be notified prior to December 5 and asked to provide additional details about why he, she, or they should win the award

How will finalists and winners be announced?

Nominations close November 25. Winners will be announced in early December.