Amplitude Pioneer Awards 2020
Celebrating the pioneers of the digital product era. The Amplitude users who build faster, smarter, and for their customers.
Hey there, Pioneer.
We see how you’ve unlocked insights using Amplitude to make your customers’ and colleagues' lives better. You’ve learned more about what they need to work, bank, eat, shop, and live smarter. You’ve helped your product grow, engage, and retain more customers. And all the while, you’ve shared your discoveries with your teammates to build a data-informed culture.
You’re a pioneer. Let’s celebrate you!
Winners will be announced early December.
Award Categories
The Amplitude Pioneer Awards are given to four game-changing individuals.
The Product Innovation Award
Honors the person who used insights to build a new, cutting-edge product, experience or feature. Your innovation set a new bar for the industry and blew away your customers.
The Product Impact Award
Celebrates someone whose product experience delivered big outcomes for their business and their customer. Impressive adoption, high-performing KPIs, and widespread customer love – this pioneer can point to data proving their products drive impact and changed their customers' lives
The Growth Architect Award
Recognizes the leaders that empower data-driven decisions by enabling their organization with complete, trustworthy, and actionable data. They design an ecosystem and instrument data that brings teams closer to customers and accelerates innovation.
The Data Culture Award
Spotlights a person who led the transformation to a customer-first, data-driven culture using Amplitude. These users have fostered true data democracies that allowed more people to access data and analytics in their everyday work.
What Award Winners Receive
Industry Recognition
Winners will be recognized by a panel of industry experts and will be featured across Amplitude’s blog, social media channels, and media outreach.
An Amplify '21 Session
Have the opportunity to tell their story on stage at Amplify '21.
Conference Passes
Free tickets (for up to three team members) to Amplify ‘21
Clout Kit
A “Clout Kit” including social media badges, Zoom backgrounds, and a blog spotlight.
Winners' Celebration Package
Everything you need to celebrate your win at home.
Announcing the 2020 Datamonsters
Named for Amplitude’s mascot, a friendly monster with an outsize appetite for insights, this category recognizes customers dominating their data. The winners created the most broadcasted learnings in 2020 leading up to Amplify. A broadcasted learning is counted each time a chart, dashboard, or Notebook is consumed by multiple people within a seven-day period.
Datamonsters of the Year
Frequently Asked Questions
Nominations are now open and close November 16. Finalists will be notified by the beginning of December.
Why should I apply?
Developing, launching, growing, and managing digital products is a special craft. These awards celebrate the people behind hit products.
Apply be recognized for your work or the work of someone you know. And apply to be given great prizes from the Amplitude team.
Do I need to be an Amplitude customer or user?
Yes, you need to be an Amplitude customer or user in order to win a Pioneer Award. We encourage all customers, partners, and employees to nominate Amplitude users for these awards. We want to hear about the outstanding work that you, your colleague, or industry peer has done over the last year.
In your submission please provide details that illustrate why this individual stands out. If he, she or they excel in more than one category, you can submit nominations for multiple awards.
Who can submit a nomination?
The Pioneer Awards reflect our customers’ ground-breaking work over the past year. They recognize the companies and individuals using analytics and product intelligence to drive business innovation and growth. These are individuals and teams in product, analytics, and growth who are paving the way for leading-edge, data-informed product management.
If you use Amplitude and have a story to tell from your work in product, engineering, growth, marketing, or data science, apply today!
How will winners be notified and selected?
Winners will be selected by a panel of Amplitude leadership and partners, WWT and Braze. All nominees will be notified prior to December 5 and asked to provide additional details about why he, she, or they should win the award
How will finalists and winners be announced?
Nominations close November 25. Winners will be announced in early December.