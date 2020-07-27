. But at Amplitude, we’ve taken further steps to keep our customers’ data safe, by building an information security system in accordance with ISO 27001, an industry gold-standard, and by ensuring our internal practices are secure through an annual SOC 2 Type 2 Certification.

Not only do we maintain secure practices and systems ourselves, but we strive to help customers maintain their own compliance. Amplitude is data neutral and agnostic, to provide you with privacy and control over the data you send to our platform. In addition, we provide access control, data management, and other tools to meet privacy regulation compliance.