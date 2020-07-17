Make your accounts love your product
Product Intelligence helps teams understand their accounts’ and users’ behaviors, and more effectively move subscribers from activated, to engaged, to retained.
Maximize Product Adoption
Understand what features motivate users to complete their first workflow—and beyond.
Accelerate Milestones
Identify the experiences that drive acquisition, activation, retention and renewal.
Improve Account Retention
Create more high value accounts by understanding which milestones lead to cross-sells and upsells.
These growth leaders in B2B SaaS use Amplitude
"Amplitude helps to unleash the potential of the Atlassian teams by allowing them to self-serve for analytics and improve our products faster and more accurately. Having Amplitude in the organization translates to faster decision making and more accurate decisions taken."
Itzik Feldman
Data Engineering Manager
Create experiences that drive renewals
Amplitude allows SaaS product teams to understand which updates will make the biggest impact on all customers, not just the ones that offer the most feedback.
Streamline your product workflows
Analyze product adoption in real-time
See if your product experiences are driving users seconds after you release them.
Understand dropoff in seconds
In just two clicks, identify the differences in behaviors of users who convert versus those who don’t.
Prioritize high-value feature requests
Invest your team’s resources in the highest-impact feature requests and product updates.
4x
Increase in user engagement
“Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products. It points out areas where things are not working as well as we expected them to work.”
Gooi Chungheong
Principal Engineering Manager
Show new users value, faster
Identify milestones that create top accounts
See if 1st, 3rd or 5th time feature use has the highest impact on conversion and retention.
Expedite acquisition, activation, and retention
Ensure your users are progressing through key lifecycle phases.
Build strong relationships at scale
Make sure that you’re not just listening to the loudest or highest paying customer in the room.
2x
increase in invoices paid on time & associated revenue
“Product intelligence is not simply reporting numbers. It’s about helping the business make measurably better decisions.”
John Humphrey
Head of Data Science and Analytics
Increase upsells and loyalty
Pinpoint opportunities for expansion
Determine which milestones indicate future cross-sells and upsells.
Identify and create more power users
Uncover important behaviors and users that help you improve adoption and retention within your accounts.
Optimize your pricing and packaging
Maximize the impact of your product portfolio’s pricing, packaging, and bundles.
50%
Increase in quarterly revenue
“It would be crazy to not use Amplitude’s Accounts if you are a SaaS company. With Accounts, each team can drill down to the set of customers that can create the highest ROI through product changes."
Daniel Wolchonok
Senior Manager Of Growth & Analytics
Resources for B2B product pioneers
How does Amplitude help SaaS drive conversions?
Join one of our weekly platform demos.
Want to increase your LTV?
Check out how Intuit QuickBooks increased revenue by 2x and activation by 10%
