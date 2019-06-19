This next category of product manager podcasts are all about analytics, including tips for processing large amounts of data, data visualization, and how to use analytical data to figure out what’s working for your company and what isn’t. These podcasts are suited for business analysts looking for new strategies to try, as well as marketers and product managers that want to learn more about analytics.

Hosted by: Michael Helbling, Tim Wilson, and Moe Kiss

Three business analysts, Michael, Moe, and Tim, discuss a variety of analytics-related topics from technical tips to data visualization. The Digital Analytics Power Hour podcast has a casual, conversational style, but each episode is packed with plenty of useful info and tips.

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | iTunes | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | PlayerFM

Hosted by: Cara Hogan of InsightSqaured

About the podcast: InsightSqaured provides stories, interviews, and tips for SaaS companies to improve their businesses through the use of analytics. Ramp up your business strategies by listening to RAMP!

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | Stitcher | SoundCloud | PodBean

Hosted by: One-Click Lindsey, Digital Business Consultant

The Traffic and Leads cast is all about how businesses can generate—you guessed it—traffic and leads. Look to this podcast for tips on how to greatly impact the success of your online business with your inbound marketing strategy. It’s particularly useful for small business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs to learn from.

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | iTunes | Stitcher

Hosted by: Tom Miller and Jason Rose of Digital Surgeons

About the podcast: Based on questions submitted by their audience, Tom and Jason casually discuss analytics and marketing strategies, covering all the questions we want answers to. If you have an analytics question you want answered, submit a topic request and maybe your topic will be featured in their next episode!

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | iTunes | SoundCloud | Player FM

Hosted by: Lea Pica, Analytics Expert, Consultant, and Speaker

Part of being a great business or marketing analyst is being able to present your findings to your colleagues. Lea Pica gives advice for analysts to improve their data visualization and presentation skills.

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | iTunes | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Player FM

Hosted by: Enrico Bertini and Moritz Stefaner

About the podcast: Analytics aficionados Enrico and Moritz discuss the latest analytics trends, new tools, data visualization strategies, and more. Accompanied by expert guests, they’ll keep you on top of your analytics game.

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | iTunes | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Hosted by: Kevin Hillstrom, Analytics Consultant

Learn about useful analytics tools and strategies with expert consultant Kevin Hillstrom. He’s here to teach you about data collection and processing, how to sell your ideas to executives, and more.

Our favorite episodes:

Available On: Web | Stitcher