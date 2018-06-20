Improve user engagement

Increase engagement metrics like activity and time spent by ensuring your best features are the most prominent.

Identify

Discover your product’s user personas based on their behavior patterns.

Benchmark

Benchmark the engagement and stickiness of new features against existing ones.

Personalize

Personalize your product based on what you’ve learned in Amplitude.

Automatically identify personas that matter

Discover new personas in your product based on their engagement across all features. Categorize personas based on actions and instantly view their conversion and retention rates.

Benchmark features on engagement and adoption

Understand how users engage with all the features in your product, and benchmark the stickiness of new features against old ones. Watch engagement improve as you make your best features more prominent in your product.

Personalize your product for customer love

Personalize your product content and messaging using Amplitude’s behavioral APIs. Take advantage of our best-in-breed messaging integrations to deliver a custom user experience.

Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products.
Gooi ChungheongPrincipal Engineering ManagerMicrosoft

Learn how Microsoft uses Amplitude to increase engagement

Working with Amplitude's product analytics solution, the MyAnalytics team discovered which features drive habitual use and increased user engagement by 4x.

Read Microsoft's case study

Find inspiration for improving user engagement with these resources

Frameworks

The Three Games of Customer Engagement Strategy

Analyze this

Who Are Your Active Users? Strategies for User Analysis

Quiz

How well do you know your users?

Amplitude helps teams build better products

Track

Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.

Understand

Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.

Accelerate

Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.

Grow

Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.

