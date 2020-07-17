Know how to drive outcomes
With Amplitude, you know how to optimize products and personalize experiences that drive engagement, sustainable acquisition and conversion, and long-term customer loyalty.
Optimize conversions
Understand and optimize your funnels for better onboarding, activation, free trials, and purchase conversion.
Grow retention
Identify actions, features, and products that correlate with higher retention and repeat purchases.
Personalize experiences
Use your first-party behavioral data to power targeted campaigns and boost ROI.
“Switching to Amplitude allowed us to find answers that improved retention by 3x and get named Apple App Store Best App of the Year.”
Sue Cho
Head of Lifecycle Marketing
Turn data into impactful decisions
Amplitude is on the platform that can answer what happened, why, and how to improve results.
Answer why users convert
Drivers of conversion
Build funnels and instantly see behaviors correlated to conversion and drop-off through defined paths in your product.
Insight into sustainable acquisition
Track all paths of new users and measure the conversions of free, regular users, or power users by any channel.
Activate more users
Uncover friction points in onboarding and critical conversion funnels and find the actions most likely to cause drop-off or cart abandonment.
46%
Increase in conversion from online reader to paid subscriber.
“Amplitude helped us understand if the performance of the new website was better than the previous version and ultimately helped us confidently transition to the new website.”
Kevin Singer
Head of Audience Engagement
Increase customer lifetime value
Data-driven retention strategy
Out-of-the box charts uncover why users retain along the user’s lifecycle and identify behaviors that lead to retention.
Turn new users into power users
Know what features and actions turn newly acquired users into regular users, and how to turn regular users into top engaged users.
Repeat purchases and actions
See how users form product usage habits like engaging with specific content, following common paths or purchasing certain products.
3x
increase in retention by discovering what interaction hook users and when to trigger experiences.
"Amplitude is the closest thing to perfect that I've seen in an analytics tool."
Sue Cho
Head of Lifecyle Marketing
Personalize products at scale
Deep behavioral targeting
Hyper-target users based on their lifecycle, content preferences, usage or purchase history, and intent.
Enable continuous delivery
Dynamically push audiences, or set up scheduled syncs that automatically update to support programmatic campaigns.
Integrated to the growth stack
Send user segments on-demand to platforms like Airship, Braze, Facebook, Marketo, Intercom, and more.
30%
decrease in acquisition costs, while increasing first-time orders by 10% and order size by 15%.
“Amplitude makes it easy to deliver relevant, targeted campaigns to our entire user base. It’s the central place for our teams to interpret behaviors, manage audiences, and measure impact so we’re able to move faster."
Guillermo Plaza Roche
Co-Founder & Product Lead
