Learn how Instacart uses Amplitude to increase user conversion
Instacart increased checkout completions by 10% with the help of Amplitude. User insights informed multiple user flow A/B tests, leading to conversion uplift.
Visualize every path your users are taking within your product.
Identify the steps in your conversion flow with the highest drop-off.
Make product changes and see the impact on your conversion rates.
Map all the possible steps your customers are taking in your product. Find surprises and errors that are easy to miss with a traditional funnel.
Identify the steps in each workflow and funnel that have the highest drop-offs with the most opportunity for impact.
Test new messages and design elements to improve conversion at critical steps.
Instacart increased checkout completions by 10% with the help of Amplitude. User insights informed multiple user flow A/B tests, leading to conversion uplift.
Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.
Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.
Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.
Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.
FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.