Optimize user conversion

Understand and optimize your funnels for better onboarding, activation, trial, and purchase conversion.

Sign up for free

Map

Visualize every path your users are taking within your product.

Learn More ↓

Target

Identify the steps in your conversion flow with the highest drop-off.

Learn More ↓

Redesign

Make product changes and see the impact on your conversion rates.

Learn More ↓
MapTargetRedesign

Visualize every customer path

Map all the possible steps your customers are taking in your product. Find surprises and errors that are easy to miss with a traditional funnel.

MapTargetRedesign

Target the highest impact points

Identify the steps in each workflow and funnel that have the highest drop-offs with the most opportunity for impact.

MapTargetRedesign

Experiment with design and content

Test new messages and design elements to improve conversion at critical steps.

With Amplitude, we now have a much clearer sense of where our users are getting confused or dropping off, and we are continuously identifying new opportunities for improvement and growth.
Fareed MosavatSenior Product Manager of Growth Instacart

Learn how Instacart uses Amplitude to increase user conversion

Instacart increased checkout completions by 10% with the help of Amplitude. User insights informed multiple user flow A/B tests, leading to conversion uplift.

Read Instacart's case study

Identify opportunities to increase conversions with these resources

Case Study

Swish Improved User Onboarding Conversions 251% with Amplitude

Measurement

7 Steps to Measuring the Success of a Feature

Case Study

How Instacart Increased Conversion by Understanding User Behavior

Amplitude helps teams build better products

Track

Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.

Understand

Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.

Accelerate

Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.

Grow

Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.

Sign up for free

FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.