L

Ladder of engagement: The ongoing learning journey a new user embarks on to become an expert.

Leading indicator: A value or measurement that can be used to indicate future business outcomes. Good north star metrics are leading indicators of success. On the other hand, metrics like ARPU and monthly revenue are lagging indicators.

Lifecycle: A feature in Amplitude that breaks out your active user base into new, current, resurrected, and dormant users during any time interval. Lifecycle helps you measure the health of your product and can identify imbalances, for example if your churn is outpacing new user acquisition.

N

N-day retention: Retention method that measures the proportion of users who are active in your product on a specific Nth day after an initial event.

New user: Someone who is using your product for the first time. In Amplitude, this is a user who is in their first interval of using the product.

North star metric: Defines the relationship between the customer problems the product team is trying to solve and the revenue the business aims to generate by doing so.

Non-cumulative stickiness: In Amplitude stickiness chart, depicts the proportion of users who were active in your product for exactly X number of days.

O

OKR (Objectives and Key Results): A framework for defining and tracking company, team, or personal objectives.

Onboarding: A series of steps within your product designed to show new users how they can use the product to obtain value.

Onboarding phase: This is the first phase of new user retention and is defined as the first day of use for this playbook. During this phase, a new user of your product completes the onboarding experience and uses the product for the first time. It’s critical that you get users to experience your product’s core value as quickly as possible.

P

passive user: People who might not be contributing or using your app in the core way that you designed, but are still coming back at a regular frequency to do something. This can describe one of your behavioral personas.

Path analysis: A method of measuring the most common sequences of events that users take in your product.

Pathfinder: A feature in Ampllitude that enables you to explore the actions users take to or from any point in your product (i.e. path analysis). Pathfinder aggregates the paths users take so you can see the percentage of users or sessions that followed each sequence.

Personas: In Amplitude, Personas automatically groups users into clusters based on similarities in behavior. This is one way to identify behavioral personas in your product.

Power user: People who use your product with a very high frequency or use a “power” feature that the majority of users don’t take advantage of. This can describe one of your behavioral personas. product usage interval: How often (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.) users naturally use your product. When determining your product usage interval using the framework in Chapter 2, this is the time interval at which 80% of users complete the critical event a second time.

Power user curve: Coined by Andrew Chen, this chart depicts the proportion of users who were active in your product for exactly X number of days (also see non-cumulative stickiness)

Product analytics: The application of data and analytics to detect patterns of usage and identify opportunities for product improvement in order to improve business outcomes and solve customer pain points.

Product usage interval: The frequency (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.) with which you expect people to use your product.

Productivity game: In the three games of engagement framework, products playing the productivity game create an easy and reliable way to complete an existing task or workflow for the user. This game is predominant in business-to-business software.

Properties: User properties and event properties can give you a deeper analysis into how users are engaging with your app. User properties are attached to users and reflect the current state of the user at the time of the event while event properties are attached to events and reflect the state of the event that was triggered.

Pulse: A chart view in Ampliude’s Lifecycle feature that depicts the ratio of incoming users to outgoing users for a particular time period. This ratio is calculated as follows: (# of new users + # of resurrected users) / (# of dormant users).