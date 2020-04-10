Amplitude Product Summit

Leading through Turbulent Times

REGISTER

May 13th, 11:00am PST

May 14th, 3:00pm CET

What is Product Summit?

Product Summit is a premier virtual event hosted by Amplitude that brings together product and growth experts from around the world. This year, we will explore how product teams can use analytics to navigate the uncertain times we are living in. You will hear from inspiring thought leaders whose businesses have been significantly affected by the unique global challenges of today.

Spend Quality Time With Us

Join us for an afternoon of sessions, including an interactive Q&A. We will be hosting two events to cater to our global audiences:

  • May 13th, 11:00am PDT

  • May 14th, 3:00pm CET

What We Will Cover:

  • How product teams can use analytics to plan in times of uncertainty—even when working remotely
  • How to effectively use product iteration as a path towards innovation
  • What Product Intelligence is and what it means for product teams
  • How teams can use product analytics as a driver for growth

Amplitude Product Summit: Leading through Turbulent Times

Save your seat

North America Speakers

Justin Bauer

Head of Product
Amplitude

Sandhya Hegde

EVP of Global Marketing
Amplitude

Register for Amplitude Product Summit: Leading through Turbulent Times

Save your seat

EMEA Speakers

Itamar Gilad

Product management coach, speaker and author
Ex-Google PM

Adrian Gregory

Director of Customer Success
Amplitude

Brittany Kent

Manager, Solutions Consulting
Amplitude