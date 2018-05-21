Query
SQL access for custom analysis
Amplitude makes it easy to get complete, fast access to all your raw product data so you can leave no question unanswered.
Easy access to an Amplitude-managed data warehouse
Amplitude uses Snowflake, the fastest analytics data warehouse in the industry, to offer customer raw access to their product data.
Benefit from Amplitude’s merged users and clean schema
Give your data science team access to a clean product schema so they can spend less time munging and more time building.
Query has enabled us to break down which marketing and product initiatives are turning the most revenue. With the SQL charts addition, my team has been able to propagate important business findings across the entire organization.
