Retention analytics helps you:

Discover the behaviors and factors that separate retained users from churned ones

Find your ‘a-ha’ moments and understand which features impact retention with Amplitude Compass

Get actionable insights that help you make better product and marketing decisions

What is retention, and why is it king?

Retention is a measure of how many users return to your app or website over time. There are a few different ways to compute it, but the most common is ‘N-Day’: the percentage of users who come back on a specific day after their first use. Improving your retention rate is critical for your product’s growth.

Increasing user retention and preventing churn is by far the most important thing you can do to build a sustainable user base and drive growth. It trumps other factors like new user acquisition and virality in how much it can impact your monthly active users.

“Amplitude has helped us understand our users, and that’s helped form a lot of our product decisions around how to increase retention.”

- Trenton Huey, Head of Analytics, Life360

Filling the top of the funnel doesn’t matter if your users are not sticking around long term, and retention has the potential to impact all of your important metrics: engagement, lifetime value, payback period, and more.

Today’s consumers are inundated with apps — the average app loses over 80% of its users within the first 3 days. It’s important to show your users value early and often so that they create a habit of using your app and become loyal, engaged users.