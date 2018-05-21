Taxonomy

Data governance for the centralized analytics team

Taxonomy allows data governors to define, plan, and manage product data with just a few clicks.

Rapid data QA and validation

The Taxonomy add-on empowers data instrumentors to plan their events and properties within Amplitude, so that event schema QA is automated and data is clean from the start.

Sensitive data protection

By specifying your organization’s ingestion rules, you protect yourself against ever accidentally storing sensitive user data such as passwords, social security, or credit card numbers.

Codeless schema updates

Instantly correct data quality issues like duplicate events and inconsistent naming conventions without writing code or changing the underlying data.

Amplitude Taxonomy creates confidence by clearly defining the nature of a data point. It clarifies where and how a user event is tracked. It ensures that the insight is trustworthy.
Eric KimSenior Product ManagerOkCupid

