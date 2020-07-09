The platform helping teams build great products
Product intelligence enables the teams asking the questions, building the experiences, and deciding what's next with the data and analytics they need.
Build faster
Teams get the data they need in real-time, allowing them to learn—and ship—faster than ever before.
Build smarter
AI-enabled analytics uncovers answers, trends, correlations, and new questions that help teams make better decisions.
Build together
With easy ways to access, share and organize data, your team will make better decisions and tell stories with data.
What is Product Intelligence?
More than just analytics
Product intelligence brings together data, insights, and actions to help the top teams retain more customers and support sustainable, long-term product growth.
Product Analytics
Real-time analytics to monitor, drill-in and explore user behavior and cross-platform digital journeys. All the charts, reports, dashboards, and segmentation you'd expect, and others you never thought possible.
Data Management
Data pipelines and governance that make it easy to create usable, accurate, and controlled windows into a user’s end-to-end behavioral journeys.
Behavioral Targeting
First-party behavioral data and seamless integrations enable product and marketing teams to scale personalizing experiences and measuring impact.
Team Collaboration
Collaboration and enablement tools that help teams communicate, learn, and keep pace with rapid question-asking, exploration, and decision-making.
“Amplitude is a powerful product intelligence platform that will empower your product managers to self-serve and, in turn, allow you to make better and faster product decisions.”
Ran Chen
Head of Consumer Product
#1 Product Analytics
Fast, self-service insight into customer behavior
Product and growth teams choose Amplitude because it helps them get to more answers, decisions, and measurable outcomes than any other solution.
Explore behavioral data
Go beyond vanity metrics like pageviews and clicks to segment and explore customer behaviors, user attributes, personas, channels, and more.
Measure metrics that matter
Keep a pulse on product usage and your most important metrics with real-time insights that are flexible to your unique needs.
Find drivers of conversion
Answer why your users engage, convert, and are retained so you can prioritize impactful product improvements.
Analyze digital journeys
Get a complete picture of user behavior, map user paths, and improve conversions between steps - all with beautiful visualizations.
Share insights across teams
Make it easy for everyone to access customer data, align around decisions, and share impact with robust collaboration and enablement tools.
A complete picture of user behavior
See every user path, no matter how simple or how complex, to understand the context and intent behind every action.
Cross-product analytics
Understand your users' complete experience with your suite of digital products, in real-time.
Cross-device analytics
Identify your users across the many devices they use to tie their behavior together in a unified profile.
Digital customer journeys
Connect fragmented events into visualized journeys to discover where to improve your user experience.
Product usage analytics
Capture, aggregate, and analyze how user and feature engagement to improve digital experiences and revenue streams.
“Product intelligence is not simply reporting numbers. It’s about helping the business make measurably better decisions.”
John Humphrey
Former Head of Data Science and Analytics
Integrated from data to action—and back again
Handle a firehose of data from diverse sources and connect data to power personalized experiences.
Customized to fit how and what your team builds
Looking for extra horsepower to fit your unique analytics needs? We’ve got you covered.
Govern
Improve data integrity, accessibility and control
Expedite your QA and data validation process
Define the rules for data collection
Correct implementation errors without writing code
Query
Direct data access for custom analytics
Track and share any metric with custom queries
Get raw access to your product data with Snowflake
Benefit from Amplitude’s merged users and clean schema
Accounts
Accelerate SaaS product growth
Identify features that drive account conversion
Sync critical data from integrations like Salesforce and Zendesk
Focus on the right accounts impacting ROI
Scale
Access billions of user actions without compromise
Sample your high volume user base without sacrificing accuracy
Get instant answers at any event volume
Customize your sampling rate
Insight
Ship fast and learn more with automatic alerts
Get notified on changes in product performance
Closely monitor KPI trends and anomalies
Instantly surface patterns in your product data
Portfolio
Analyze engagement across multiple applications
Automatically merge user IDs across platforms and products
Understand how users move between platforms and products
Get a single click executive view of a company’s product health
Engage
Behavioral targeting made easy
Personalize experiences with users’ actual behavior
Scale programmatic campaigns to hundreds of segments
Measure campaign impact on revenue-producing outcomes
