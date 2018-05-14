Accounts
Account-level analysis for B2B product insight
Finally, account-level analytics for B2B product and growth teams. Get everything your company needs to drive enterprise adoption with the Accounts add-on.
Bring Salesforce data into Amplitude
Integrate with Salesforce to enrich product usage data with information gathered during the sales cycle.
View Account health based on product usage
Easily look up how active an account has been with your product, who the top users are, and changes in trends over time.
It would be crazy to not use Amplitude’s Accounts if you are a SaaS company. With Accounts, each team can drill down to the set of customers and features that can create the highest ROI.
Amplitude helps teams build better products
Track
Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.
Understand
Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.
Accelerate
Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.
Grow
Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.
Sign up for free
FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.