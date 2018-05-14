Accounts

Account-level analysis for B2B product insight

Finally, account-level analytics for B2B product and growth teams. Get everything your company needs to drive enterprise adoption with the Accounts add-on.

Track accounts, not just users

Account-level product analytics enables answering questions such as: how quickly are new accounts onboarding, and which have the right level of activity to be product qualified leads?

Bring Salesforce data into Amplitude

Integrate with Salesforce to enrich product usage data with information gathered during the sales cycle.

View Account health based on product usage

Easily look up how active an account has been with your product, who the top users are, and changes in trends over time.

It would be crazy to not use Amplitude’s Accounts if you are a SaaS company. With Accounts, each team can drill down to the set of customers and features that can create the highest ROI.
Dan Wolchonok Director of Product AnalyticsHubSpot

