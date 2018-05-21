Portfolio
All your products in a single view
How do users move between applications? Does a new product affect the engagement of other offerings? Portfolio helps product leaders understand customers’ complete relationship with their suite of digital products, in real-time.
Optimize customers’ experience across your portfolio
Uncertain about the impact of multiple products on your portfolio strategy? Now you can use data to drive the right portfolio strategy for your business.
Understand how users retain and engage across applications
Struggling to standardize and report product metrics from multiple teams? Help is here. With Portfolio, compare and benchmark standardized KPIs between multiple products.
Our Product Managers are using Amplitude to monitor release launches and AB test results. Portfolio dramatically improves this workflow because every product can be monitored in a single visualization for benchmarking.
