The ability to understand what users want at scale is the foundation of a great product organization.

This is why behavioral data is critical

Microsoft increased engagement 4x

Microsoft’s investment in behavioral analytics software is paying for itself. An Office 365 team has increased user engagement 4x.

Let’s get tactical

Insights in user behavior are best discovered by grouping users into clusters or cohorts. We created a worksheet to define yours.

User behavior matters.

After we ship a feature, my most pressing question is, “are people using it and how?!” I want to know whether we made the right assumptions and built the thing people wanted. We built this page as a go-to resource for understanding all things user behavior, a critical step to building great products.

Be sure to check back too, because we’ll constantly update the content with anything we publish about how to better understand your user’s behavior. I hope you’ll bookmark this page for updates!

Carter Foxgrover
Principal Product Manager, Amplitude

What is behavioral analytics?

Behavioral analytics is the data that tells you how users behave in mobile applications or on websites. It goes beyond basic metrics like monthly active users or pageviews. Behavioral data reveals how users’ engagement with your product impacts retention, conversion, revenue, and the outcomes you care about.

A deep understanding of user behavior is necessary to increase engagement, retention, lifetime value, conversion rates, and ultimately, revenue.

Get started with these simple steps

Understand how different behaviors impact your product metrics with this free worksheet.

Your product has a goal. At a high level, you want to drive either attention, transactions or productivity. Simply put, you want users to do X. Having a true understanding of user behavior means understanding all the behaviors that lead to X.

Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products.
Gooi Chung HeongPrincipal Engineering ManagerMicrosoft
With the help of Amplitude, Calm, the award-winning meditation app, discovered users who set daily meditation reminders were 3x more likely to continu…
Instacart uses Amplitude to track users across web and mobile to get a complete picture of user behavior from landing page to cart checkout. Using Amp…
The lean team behind Microsoft MyAnalytics, a new product in the Office 365 suite, struggled to understand user behavior. Working with Amplitude, MyAn…
