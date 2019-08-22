The Complete User Analysis Guide: Personas to Design to Analytics

Choosing a tool to track everything you need for your unique strategy comes down to the depth of user behavior analysis you require. The more information you have, the better insight you will have into your customers. This should give you a leg up on competitors, allowing you to adapt to what your users want –and don’t want– faster and more accurately.

Here are a few great tools to use depending on your user analysis strategy:

Amplitude Behavioral Platform

Gives you a complete 360-degree view of user behavior, including how active they are, where and how they engage, and full customer paths. Examine every path users take, and configure data in different ways to gain meaningful insights. With real-time data, you can always understand exactly what’s happening with your product.

Google Analytics

As one of the most popular behavioral analytics tools on the market, it offers an easy to access platform, lets you display information in various ways, and export easily with simple integration. Pandering to the larger demographic, there aren’t as many unique metrics to dig deeper into every possible user path and where all drop-offs are occurring.

Clicky

Clicky is a great software application for user experience analysis, with a range of metrics that you can track. It also offers real-time data as opposed to delayed data like Google Analytics. However, the user experience and interface is slightly outdated and doesn’t compare to some of the other products available.

When it really comes down to it – the more you know the better. Having a user analytics tool that enables you to dive into the specific metrics that matter most to your business will help you get the full picture. With real-time, detailed metrics, a view of the full customer path, and an understanding of your user funnel, you will be able to gain real insights and make meaningful changes to increase engagement, retention, and conversions.

Next Step: Do a comparison of the top analytics tools to figure out which one best suits your product development.