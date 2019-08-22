When it comes to measuring the interactivity of your users, less can often be more. Getting overwhelmed with information and tracking absolutely every detail can sometimes hinder your main goals, wasting precious time.

Instead, it’s important to understand what metrics and KPIs matter most to your business. Focus on tracking those key metrics, and ensure you apply the information you gather from this data to improve your business. To find out about the most important metrics, read on below.

This article lists the top ten metrics to track for mobile applications. While many apply to other types of services as well, this is perfect for those running mobile apps and looking for the metrics to measure for improving user engagement.

Formatted as a glossary of terms for each metric, this article breaks down what each metric is and ‘why it’s important’ in a sentence or two each. This would serve as a great introduction to the topic, as well as a reference guide when putting user engagement knowledge to use.

While targeted to eCommerce applications, the 9 metrics listed here should be considered for any SaaS/subscription based business. This article outlines each one separately, explaining what the metric is and “what it solves for,” so you know how to apply the data you are tracking.

Engagement with users differs across various platforms, such as website and mobile. This article outlines the three key metrics to track that are unique to mobile apps, giving you a leg up for interacting with your mobile users.

Simple and to the point, this article lists 7 key metrics to measure to understand engaged users and retention. It has details on understanding session length, session frequency, and time in app, as well as how to bring this information together for tangible results. Be sure to add these to the metrics you’re tracking!

As the journal for all things SEO, it’s no wonder this post is super-detailed. For each metric, it provides information on what the metric is, including key terms and their definitions. On top of this, the article has a section on “how to track” and “how to optimize/improve” for each metric. Whether you’re an SEO beginner or expert, this article has something to offer!

As a road map to get you out of the hedges, this article covers all of the typical user engagement mistakes—so you can avoid them! You’ll learn how to track active users, focus on metrics that matter to you rather than getting overwhelmed, and increase your users’ session duration.

For user engagement strategy centered on social media, this article is the perfect fit. While there are some crossovers, the metrics for analyzing social media engagement can be slightly different than other platforms.

With important phrases bolded, key metrics highlighted, and a range of beginner tips that are good to keep in mind from the start, this aptly-named article serves as a great introduction to customer engagement.

Clean, simple, and effective, this blog post lists 10 essential metrics to measure to effectively monitor user engagement. The great thing about this article is it has a “How to Analyze Effectively” subsection for each metric that gives you more direct instruction on how to use this metric. Knowing—or at least thinking about—how you’ll use the data afterwards will help ensure you track the metrics in a useful way.