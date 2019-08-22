If articles aren’t enough for you and you want immediate updates about user engagement and the broader industry of digital marketing, why get it anywhere other than from the professionals and experts in their field? While there are many customer engagement influencers you need to follow, we’ve tried to narrow it down to the very best.
Below is our list of the top eight user engagement influencers for you to follow on Twitter.
As a leading digital marketing influencer with over 316,000 followers, Neil Patel posts regularly about SEO, content marketing, PPC, social media, e-Commerce, email marketing, and other strategies related to digital businesses and campaigns.
CEO of MktgNutz, Pam Moore is an avid digital marketing influencer. She focuses on social media and helping small businesses improve on their engagement with customers, their marketing efforts, and their overall success.
The Founder of SparkToro, and previous face of Moz.com‘s content, Rand has been a leading influencer and face of all things digital, including specific strategies.
As an entrepreneur passionate about helping other entrepreneurs succeed, Kim Garst devotes her channel to impacting businesses through digital marketing, SEO, and user engagement strategies and advice.
As a self-proclaimed ‘product development nut’ at Amplitude, you can find everything to do with behavioral analytics, including user engagement, on John’s feed. He’s also always posting about the industry and what’s happening, so you can keep in touch with that as well!
Mari Smith is one of the leading experts on Facebook and social media marketing. She posts regularly about the best practices and strategies, as well as speaking to her challenges and successes in the industry.
Named a Top 7 Marketing Influencer by Forbes, Brian D. Evans is constantly sharing posts about how to engage users and other digital marketing initiatives.
#14 on Forbes’s list of top 50 social media influencers, Jeff Bullas posts constantly about all things digital marketing, including customer engagement and retention.
Now that you know the basics of what user engagement is, which metrics are important, how to track them, and what to use to track these metrics, you’re ready to get started. Pick the tool from the list above, take note of the tips that most apply to your business, and start putting them into practice.
As you develop and grow, learn more about user engagement and the overall customer experience, ensuring that you provide a service that motivates users to return and interact with your product. Once you have a handle on the topic of user engagement, put these tips into practice and see how you grow month-to-month.
Ultimately, there is no tried and true method that is sure to provide success, but by taking some of the best tips above, you can start to experiment with what will work best for you. With advice from leading experts, you should be able to see a substantial improvement after putting this knowledge to use.