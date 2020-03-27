Keep Calm & Product On

Learn from our expert PMs and customers in a new webinar series about getting the most from product analytics even when your team is remote.

We are launching a four-part product intelligence masterclass that will dive into the principles of finding and answering the right questions, data storytelling, and machine learning.

Hear from our expert product team and customers about Amplitude workflows that help you make fast, effective decisions as a remote team working through unprecedented challenges and uncertainty.

Each session will cover unique functionality that makes Amplitude the most widely adopted product intelligence platform on the planet. Whether you already use Amplitude or want to be a smarter user on any analytics tool, this masterclass is a must watch!

To help you stay focused and grounded during this uncertain time, we’re partnering with Calm, the mental fitness app, to give all attendees a 40% discount on their premium content!

Series Program Schedule:

Session 1: Wednesday, Apr 8
How to Drive Team Alignment through Data Storytelling

Session 2: Tuesday, Apr 21
How to Find and Answer the Right Questions about Your Product Experience

Sessions 3 & 4 to be announced!

Series Overview:

How to Drive Team Alignment through Data Storytelling

Wednesday, April 8

As product teams suddenly find themselves working in a remote team environment, getting everyone on the same page is now harder and more important than ever. Teams need powerful product tools and insights to navigate this unprecedented time.

In this session, Amplitude Product Manager Abbie Kouzmanoff, will share our thoughts on how teams can collaborate and stay aligned with data, as well as how to use one our most loved features, Notebooks, to share better data stories. You’ll also hear from Amplitude customers about how their teams approach product, and why collaboration and data storytelling are critical steps in their development processes.

How to Find and Answer the Right Questions about Your Product Experience

Tuesday, April 21

These days most product teams find themselves working remote, being asked to do more with less, and completely exhausted from back-to-back Zoom meetings. Spending time on questions that go beyond monitoring KPIs seems out of the question. And finding resources to help you dig into what’s driving customer milestones in activation and engagement? That would seem impossible.

With new capabilities in Amplitude, measuring activation milestones and uncovering drivers can be done in less than five minutes. In this session, Amplitude Principal Product Manager, Mike Ottavi-Brannon, will discuss how tools like Conversion Drivers and Milestone Analysis help you quickly find and answer the right questions about your user behavior. We’ll walk through an example of how the Amplitude team uses these tools, and show you how to easily set them up for your product.