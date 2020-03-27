How to Drive Team Alignment through Data Storytelling
Wednesday, April 8
As product teams suddenly find themselves working in a remote team environment, getting everyone on the same page is now harder and more important than ever. Teams need powerful product tools and insights to navigate this unprecedented time.
In this session, Amplitude Product Manager Abbie Kouzmanoff, will share our thoughts on how teams can collaborate and stay aligned with data, as well as how to use one our most loved features, Notebooks, to share better data stories. You’ll also hear from Amplitude customers about how their teams approach product, and why collaboration and data storytelling are critical steps in their development processes.