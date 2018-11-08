Watch the Sessions from Amplify 2018
Amplify is a masterclass in product management taught by the people behind the world’s most ubiquitous products, including Amazon, Google, Salesforce, Netflix, Pinterest, Uber, HubSpot and more.
Amplify is a masterclass in product management taught by the people behind the world’s most ubiquitous products, including Amazon, Google, Salesforce, Netflix, Pinterest, Uber, HubSpot and more.
“Getting through the workweek (wall of meetings) is like a game of Frogger—just trying to survive and get to the other side. How do you get through that to do the work that really matters?” Jake Knapp
The Amplitude Growth Engine removes friction and blockers to rapid iteration at four crucial points:
Sign up for updates to stay in the loop for Amplify 2019.