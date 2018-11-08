Table of Contents
01.How to Satisfy Inherently Unsatisfiable Customers with Gib Biddle
02.Leading Through Tumultuous Times with Tatyana Mamut
03.How to Stop Wasting Time with Jake Knapp
04.A Framework for Integrity-Driven Product Development with Antonia Woodford
05.Fireside Chat w/ Benchmark's Eric Vishria and Sarah Tavel, and Spenser Skates
06.Amplitude Growth Engine Launch
07.Growth Models Chat: Casey Winters & Elena Verna
08. Retention and Engagement Chat: Shaun Clowes & Bela Stepanova
09.Acquisition Strategy Chat: Brian Balfour & Georgina Hill
10.Building a Growth Team Chat: Andrew Chen & Merci Grace
11.Chat with Ali Rosenthal & Jeffrey Wang
12.Stay updated on Amplify 2019

  1. Netflix experiments a lot, constantly.
  2. Learn how to delight customers in hard to copy, margin-enhancing ways.
  3. Understand customer insight in four dimensions: existing data, qualitative, surveys, A/B tests.

  1. When you don’t know where to start or where to go make your customer your north star.
  2. Metrics tell a story so make sure they reflect your vision and values.
  3. Democratize tools that enable experiments and iteration.

  1. Quit wasting time on ideas that suck. The design sprint helps reduce time on arguments, politics, meetings, and playing it safe.
  2. The default is playing it safe. (But sometimes those dangerous ideas are the good ones. The design sprint allows you to take a big risk and find out.)
  3. If we fall into our defaults with time management, all we have time to do is react. Other people own what we do with our time. But it’s your time. Reexamine what’s going on and take your time back.

“Getting through the workweek (wall of meetings) is like a game of Frogger—just trying to survive and get to the other side. How do you get through that to do the work that really matters?” Jake Knapp

  1. Successful products can be copied, but without their growth system you can’t copy their success.
  2. The product industry has grown more iterative. Data for getting insight to user behavior is now taken for granted.
  3. Still important to look away from the data, and think about the big picture vision for what a product is meant to be.

The Amplitude Growth Engine removes friction and blockers to rapid iteration at four crucial points:

  1. Generating ideas cross-functionally for high-impact hypotheses.
  2. Experimenting and learning fast.
  3. Rolling out the winners from experiments to all customers.
  4. Broadcasting impact across the team so everyone know what’s working.

Read more here.

  1. Figuring out where users came from and running surveys against new users helped Malwarebytes figure out their user personas.
  2. Marrying quantitative and qualitative data helped them better understand their users and build product strategy.
  3. If you’re not talking to your customers, you’re not building products for them, you’re building for yourself.

  1. If you haven’t succeeded at activation, those users are gone—you can’t bring people back from the dead.
  2. “If you don’t tackle retention and engagement, bad things happen.”
  3. “Users are smart, they can understand HOW to get things done, they need to know WHAT to get done and why.”

  1. Acquisition is governed by 3 laws: law of habit transition, law of product channel fit, law of model channel fit.
  2. Acquisition is getting harder!
  3. Acquisition is getting harder, but there are still several strategies that companies can put in place to improve it. Bottom line: control what you can control.

  1. When thinking about how to structure your growth team, (1) start with the problems you’re solving / mission. (2) Think about what roles you need. (3) Then think about the org structure to support that.
  2. What should growth own vs product? Think about expanding concentric circles from Core users < active users < registered users < uniques < channel < all channels combined. Product team should focus on core users (and maybe active users). Growth team should think about reaching non-users (greater reach) and turning them into active or core users.
  3. The lone growth hacker is a myth—putting 1 person in charge is a recipe for failure. Growth is a team sport & needs cross-functional skills.

  1. The market is always changing and success is heavily driven by your ability to bend with it.
  2. User behavior data drives customer growth and retention.
  3. Always think about how can we drive the core product and improve it with each new feature / application.

