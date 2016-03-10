You may have caught wind of the exciting things that are happening at Amplitude recently. We refreshed our website and brought our visual brand into this decade (advantages of having an amazing brand experience designer), and a couple days ago, we announced ‘Compass,’ a sophisticated addition to our platform that helps you uncover the user behaviors that do (or do not) lead to their retention.

We’ve spent months writing and talking about retention and working tirelessly to build Compass – a powerful user retention tool in and of itself. Why, though? Because user retention is the cornerstone of sustainable growth. Even if you can produce a flawless graph of daily active users or downloads showing hockey stick-like growth, if the bulk of your users are slip through the cracks within a couple of days, your company is effectively running on fumes. The growth you see just won’t be sustainable. If you can’t retain, you die.

The average app loses 77% of its DAUs in just three days after install, but with the right retention strategy in place you can do much better. That’s why our upcoming Growth Clinic is going to be all about using analytics to drive user retention. “Growth Clinic: Retain or Die” will take place the evening of March 16 at Galvanize in San Francisco.

Our Growth Clinics are for anyone interested in learning about how companies leverage data and turn that into sustainable growth. When we hosted our first one back in November, we had over 200 people attend to hear from key growth experts. We have a fantastic lineup this time as well, including experts from Square, Invoice2Go, Rise, Instacart, who will share their stories about increasing retention, as well as the man who said “retention is king” himself, Brian Balfour, VP of Growth at HubSpot. We’ll be asking our guests specific questions about how they think about retention and growth, what steps they take to examine those metrics, advice on how to increase retention and engagement, as well as bigger questions about how to promote a data-driven culture within your team and company.

In addition to the insights sessions and the retention panel, we’ll have time for you to mingle with other attendees, grab a bite to eat and maybe a glass of wine, and chat with the folks at Amplitude too. See you there!