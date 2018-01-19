Starting in February 2018, we're making it easier to do Revenue Analysis by consolidating it with the Event Segmentation chart.

In an effort to simplify our chart creation experience, we’re consolidating the functionality of the Revenue Analysis chart into the most popular chart - Event Segmentation! Existing Revenue Analysis charts will still be functional but we encourage you to do new revenue-related analysis in the Event Segmentation chart.

The Event Segmentation chart has everything you need!

Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to do the same types of analysis - all without leaving the Event Segmentation chart type. The Revenue event type is now accessible in the Event Segmentation chart type. Simply select it from the dropdown, and use Custom Formulas to do revenue related analysis.



You can now use Custom Formulas to do revenue data analysis in Event Segmentation.



Chart output showing total aggregated daily revenue formatted as a currency.

Below is a mapping of how to do these analyses in the Segmentation Chart Type, where A and B are your revenue event.

Common formulas for revenue data analysis.

*Note: When using the REVENUETOTAL and ARPAU formulas, you’ll need to apply a Group By to your event specifying the numerical event property that you want to sum.

Frequently Asked Questions