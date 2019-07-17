Dave is on a mission to build an all-inclusive financial ecosystem that strives to help the 4 in 5 Americans who live paycheck-to-paycheck thrive. Their core products helps with budgeting, building credit, finding work, and accessing money to cover immediate expenses.

“We chose Amplitude for our behavioral analytics platform to help the company make more data-driven decisions. It was super easy to implement, and we had it up and running within my first month of joining the team. Very quickly it became a part of the product development conversation.”

Ryan Prust, Senior PM

When Senior PM Ryan Prust joined the team, one of his responsibilities was to help the team grow past the early stages of product strategy driven by intuition, and build a mature, data-driven product development process. “We chose Amplitude for our behavioral analytics platform to help the company make more data-driven decisions,” Ryan said. “It was super easy to implement, and we had it up and running within my first month of joining the team. Very quickly it became a part of the product development conversation.”

Through regularly closing the “build-measure-learn” loop, Ryan’s team found their key retention drivers and established strong product-market fit. They are now using Amplitude to identify new opportunities for growth (they’ve 2x’d their MAUs since partnering with Amplitude!) as they expand their product offerings.

Improving onboarding to boost retention and recurring revenue

In order to solidify their product-market fit, the Dave team explored different retention loops to enhance their target users’ experience. In their North Star Metric workshop run by Amplitude’s Success Manager, Dave Sachs, the Dave team discovered that retention was higher for users who added more recurring expenses to their account.

“Without Amplitude, I think we would need twice as many analysts to answer all of the questions that people are answering self serve right now.”

Ryan Prust, Senior PM

With this learning, they reworked their onboarding flow to significantly increase the average number of expenses added. And that has driven even higher retention and increased revenue: users who add expenses during onboarding are 5.7x more likely to still be using Dave 3 months later.

They also created an Amplitude cohort to track “successful members” who take certain key actions in the product. Growing that cohort is now part of their quarterly objectives, and they are further using this data to drive marketing decisions by targeting users who are similar to those in the successful member cohort.

They continue to use Amplitude’s North Star Framework to ensure that all of the teams at Dave are working together to create a product their users love and want to use again and again.

Using Amplitude Engage to help their users make money—and increase their referral revenue

As Dave looked to expand on their core budgeting and paycheck advance product, they needed to figure out other creative ways to drive more engagement from their users and provide more value. The Dave team hypothesized that now that they had users saving more money, they could try to help them earn more money. Their new product, “Side Hustle,” connects Dave’s users with flexible jobs.

One of the reasons they chose Amplitude was for our unique Microscope feature, which can create a cohort of users at any specific point of a funnel, and Amplitude Engage, to then engage that cohort through push, email or SMS. They put it to use in a big way as they built this new feature and revenue stream, using Amplitude Engage with Braze to define and target key user segments.