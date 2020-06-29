MultiChoice is Africa’s leading entertainment company, offering entertainment platforms to approximately 14 million people across 50 countries. They proudly create and secure the rights to phenomenal content from all over the world, and deliver it to consumers through direct-to-home, digital terrestrial television, and online video entertainment services. The Connected Video division of MultiChoice is responsible for the OTT services Showmax and DStv Now, both available in sub-Saharan Africa.

With such extensive reach across so many unique markets, it’s essential for their product teams to be able to track everything they’re doing to deeply understand their users in different markets and make quick product decisions to drive adoption and retention.

Democratizing data helps drive efficiency at MultiChoice Connected Video

This means that user data is a fundamental part of MultiChoice Conneted Video’s business and is how they make key decisions about each of their products and their respective go-to-market strategies. To facilitate all their data needs, they have a centralized Analytics Team that supports the entire business. The Analytics Team was previously using Google Analytics, but found it didn’t give them enough flexibility, for instance, to go back and look at trends in their historical data.

They chose Amplitude as their analytics platform because it integrates with the rest of their technical stack, and especially because it’s easy to use and collaborative by nature, making it accessible to many teams across the organization. “Amplitude helped us democratize data at MultiChoice Connected Video and allows our teams to dig into their own data to understand the data that is most relevant to them. This gives the teams with domain expertise the ability to explore their data, without needing technical expertise,” said Phillip Badenhorst, Senior Manager of Analytics & Insights.

Phillip Badenhorst, Senior Manager of Analytics & Insights

With Amplitude, many teams at MultiChoice Connected Video are now empowered to query their own data, whenever they need it, driving much greater efficiency across their organization. Where before it took about 3-4 days for a ticket to work its way through the Analytics Team backlog, now the teams can access their own data in just a few minutes. This also means that teams can review their data through the lens of their own subject matter expertise, as opposed to relying on an analyst to review the data without as much context.

Improved sign-up flow increases conversion by 10%

This access to data also had a significant impact on the performance of many of the MultiChoice Connected Video product portfolio. For example, using Amplitude’s Funnel Analysis chart, the DStv Now Team (responsible for their live TV streaming app) was able to significantly increase their sign-up conversion rate by identifying where users were dropping out of the sign-up flow. Their initial sign-up flow was a complex 3-step process where users had to fill in their personal information and simultaneously link to their existing DStv satellite account to complete their registration.

In Amplitude, the team identified a major drop off as soon as users were asked to input their DStv account number. Assuming that most people just didn’t have their account information readily available, they saw an opportunity to improve the sign-up process by allowing people to first sign up with just an email address and password, and then let them link to their existing DStv account later. So they pushed a change and measured the impact of this new experience.

The team then used the Amplitude Engage product to trigger communications through Braze, reminding users to fill in their missing account information. In the end, the improved sign-up flow increased conversion by 10%.



Funnel Analysis Dashboard: Old Sign-Up vs. New Sign-Up

Amplitude Engage helps MultiChoice Connected Video identify key user segments, measure campaign impact & boost retention

Phillip Badenhorst, Senior Manager of Analytics & Insights

MultiChoice Connected Video has leveraged Amplitude’s collaboration tools and intuitive UX to expand access to behavioral analytics beyond just their Product and Analytics teams. The Marketing Team uses Amplitude as a key tracking tool to monitor the performance of all their CRM campaigns. Using Engage, the Marketing Team builds custom user segments based on behavioral data and pushes them to Braze, where they trigger specific communications to certain segments.

They can then measure with Event Segmentation what these users are actually coming in to watch. “Before we had limited visibility into the performance of our campaigns, but now, with Amplitude the Marketing Team is able to immediately visualise campaign performance and allocate their budget and resources towards the campaigns that have proven to be most effective,” explains Phillip. By owning their own data, Marketing is also able to collaborate closely with the product team on their content strategy.

A great example of how Amplitude Engage empowers the MultiChoice Connected Video Marketing team is how they can now make decisions about content promotion. The company recently purchased the rights to a show called Younger, an American TV Comedy with 6 seasons. They planned to market the show to people who had not seen it before, and began by promoting Season 1 to get people interested.

With Amplitude’s Cohorts and Engagement Matrix, the Marketing team looked at user behaviour data and found that contrary to their initial assumptions, promoting the most recent season of the show (Season 6) actually increased the likelihood of people watching the entire show from the beginning. This was a really successful campaign that helped uncover a more effective way to advertise some of their new shows using product data. As an added benefit, this also helped drive retention, with users coming back to watch more episodes of the show.



Amplitude Dashboard showing the improvements in time-to-subscribe during an on-boarding AB test

More than just an analytics tool

Phillip Badenhorst, Senior Manager of Analytics & Insights

In the past, running these types of campaigns was a very time-intensive process requiring many teams, including Engineering, Analytics, and Data Analysts, to run the campaigns and assess the performance. With Amplitude, the Marketing Team can autonomously run campaigns, evaluate the results, and dig into the data they need to make key decisions, cutting down the entire process from weeks to just two minutes.