The world's leading product organizations choose Amplitude

These consumer tech companies use Amplitude to grow their digital businesses

Amplitude is like a flashlight in a dark cave. I have been a PM for 15 years, and only wish Amplitude existed 15 years ago!
Tia Gao,
CPO
We’re solving big problems at Life360, and Amplitude helps us solve them faster.
Trenton Huey,
Head of Analytics
Amplitude empowers product managers and other team members to understand our data and answer questions themselves, allowing our analysts to focus on strategic initiatives.
Shane Hall,
Director of Product
Change.org is leading the march on global community action. But an international presence means a distributed team. When it came to making data widely available internally, they turned to Amplitude to increase transparency and data access.
Learn more

Case Studies

How MINDBODY used Amplitude to find key user segments, drive engagement, and increase conversion by 35%
Learn more
Using behavioral cohorts in Amplitude, the online language academy improved mobile conversion to subscription by 4.5X and substantially grow their mob…
Learn more
With over 70 million users worldwide, Lovoo is the fastest growing network to meet new people in Europe. With the help of Amplitude they’ve been able …
Learn more
With the help of Amplitude, Calm, the award-winning meditation app, discovered users who set daily meditation reminders were 3x more likely to continu…
Learn more
Change.org is leading the march on global community action. But an international presence means a distributed team. When it came to making data widely…
Learn more
As a 100-year-old company, Yellow Pages needed to transform its business to keep up with the digital age. Amplitude has been key to driving data democ…
Learn more
Life360, an innovative family networking app, needed an analytics solution that would expand data access company-wide. Since adopting Amplitude, 40+ p…
Learn more
The lean team behind Microsoft MyAnalytics, a new product in the Office 365 suite, struggled to understand user behavior. Working with Amplitude, MyAn…
Learn more

Amplitude helps teams build better products

Track

Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.

Understand

Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.

Accelerate

Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.

Grow

Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.

Sign up for free

FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.