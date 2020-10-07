SAN FRANCISCO, October 7, 2020 – Amplitude, the global leader in product intelligence, today appointed enterprise software marketing and category designer veteran Jennifer Johnson, former chief marketing officer (CMO) at Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), as the company’s first-ever chief marketing and strategy officer. In this newly created role, Johnson will spearhead Amplitude’s corporate and marketing strategy to lead the company through its next phase of growth and redefine how digital organizations–big and small–adopt product intelligence.

Johnson is a three-time powerhouse enterprise software CMO, well-known for innovation, creativity, and propelling disruptive companies into defining, transforming and leading market categories. Most recently, she was the first-ever CMO at Tenable, one of the most respected brands in cybersecurity, and played an instrumental role in the company’s successful IPO in 2018. Previously, Johnson served as Tanium’s first-ever CMO, leading the company through consecutive years of triple-digit hypergrowth. Before Tanium, Johnson was CMO at Coverity (now Synopsys) and a Partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, where she worked closely with portfolio companies on go-to-market strategies.

“Companies of all sizes have accelerated their digital transformations, from years to weeks - or in some cases, days. This overnight acceleration to digital-first fundamentally changes how companies think about digital as the driver of business growth and customer experience,” Johnson said. “As a market creator and category designer, I look not only for great technology that customers love and a smart team–which Amplitude has in spades–but also for the opportunity to create and redefine a market. Product is the business in the digital-first world, and Amplitude will transform how companies rethink business growth and customer experience. I’m thrilled to join the Amplitude team and redefine the market to help digital organizations accelerate their business forward in new ways.”

“Jennifer is brilliant at leveraging market creation as a company growth strategy. She drove success for some of the most innovative and respected enterprise software companies. Her expertise resulted in periods of extreme hypergrowth, successful public offerings and dominant brand awareness. This experience is precisely what we need as we continue to shape the future of the product-led digital enterprise,” Spenser Skates, CEO of Amplitude said. “From entertainment to education, digital products will continue to be an increasingly important staple in our lives and livelihoods. With Jennifer’s leadership, we will help our customers around the globe embrace this digital transformation to create new business growth levers, a deeper relationship with their customers and a more sustainable competitive advantage.”

Johnson’s hire comes on the heels of Amplitude’s unprecedented growth in 2020. COVID-19 has upended the playing field for every business, and customers interact with digital products more than ever. As a result, the digital product experience has become vital for every business. Understanding, adjusting and maintaining an excellent customer experience through data makes the difference for market leaders.

Other recent highlights include:

Achieved $1b+ valuation and raised an additional $50 million funding

Recognized as a Forbes Cloud 100 company

Acquired predictive analytics firm ClearBrain

Ranked #1 for Product Analytics in G2 Customer Reviews

Leader in Mobile App Analytics and Digital Analytics in G2 Customer Reviews

Contact

Highwire PR for Amplitude

press@amplitude.com