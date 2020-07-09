Build what’s best for your users
Uncover what users do in your product and enable teams to build digital products grounded in deep customer empathy.
Build customer-first products
Expand access to customer behavior data for your entire product, growth, and engineering teams.
Streamline product experience
Find where users convert and dropoff, and fix points of friction as you visualize critical user paths.
Track product usage
Keep track of your core KPIs with the flexibility to match your unique metrics and dive deeper.
“Amplitude allows us to move faster, experiment quicker, and understand our users better to take more immediate action to improve our customer experience.”
Josh Snow
Vice President of Product
Analytics to track experiences, not pageviews
Amplitude gives you sight into rich customer and product usage data, making it possible to build product experiences your users need and love.
Know who you’re building for
Next-level behavioral cohorting
Group users defined by their actions within a specific time period and segment with unprecedented flexibility.
Personas backed by data
Determine your product's user personas with powerful tools that group users into clusters based on behaviors and outcomes.
User sessions and profiles
Gain the point of view of your users with various session-based metrics and profiles for any user.
4x
increase in user engagement and 4x time spent in product.
“Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products. This platform greatly reduces the barrier to data analysis.”
Gooi Chungheong
Principal Engineering Manager
Remove points of friction
See where users drop-off and convert
Track funnel conversions, user flows, and event volumes to uncover what users are doing in your product.
Spot anomalies & bugs
Core metrics fluctuate and things break. Automatically surface statistically significant deviations in product usage.
Find, and build, the happy path
See the top common paths users can take to convert and complete workflows.
4%
increase in gross donation volume with UI changes
“Amplitude is a powerful product intelligence platform that will empower your product managers to self-serve and, in turn, allow you to make better and faster product decisions.”
Ran Chen
Head of Consumer Product
Beyond just core KPIs
Monitor who uses what, and how often
Breakdown growth of any interaction, feature, or product by new, current, resurrected, and dormant users.
Unprecedented segmentation
Divide users into groups with simple or complex formulas, compare different user groups, save user groups, and create inline cohorts.
Find signals, not noise
Not just daily active users or user growth, but find why numbers are growing or decreasing with built in intelligence and trend analysis.
#1
App for meditation and sleep, and 2017 Apple App Store Best App of the Year
"We use Amplitude to track top line metrics, but the real power of it is going deep.”
Alex Tew
CEO
Resources to bring you closer to users
Mastering Engagement Playbook
Read the playbook to set your strategy for user engagement that drives growth.
Why G2 switched to Amplitude?
G2, the #1 software review site, knows products better than most. See how they gain more insight into users.
