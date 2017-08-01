One of the top reasons that people don’t use analytics to make decisions is that they don’t trust the data. We think that's a problem.

At Amplitude, we believe first and foremost in providing the best product analytics. We find the right solution for our users and then figure out how to make it happen on the engineering side. This is in contrast to other analytics services or in-house analytics teams that make compromises on data integrity because it’s easier from a technical perspective.

But one of the top reasons that people don’t use analytics to make decisions is that they don’t trust the data. And for good reason — those of us building analytics have historically chosen to sacrifice accuracy when it makes systems easier to build. However, we believe that the role of analytics is changing, and that analytics can and needs to be better than that.

Read the full post on our Engineering Blog to learn about 4 technical problems we solved to ensure data integrity >