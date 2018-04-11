Jeffrey Wang
Jeffrey owns the infrastructure that enables us to scan billions of events every second. He studied Computer Science at Stanford and brings experience building infrastructure from Palantir and Sumo Logic.
Amplitude Co-Founder and Chief Architect Jeffrey Wang offers two ways to invest in company culture through empathy and cross-team relationships.
One of the top reasons that people don’t use analytics to make decisions is that they don’t trust the data. We think that's a problem.
We built an in-house column store that is designed specifically for behavioral analytics. We call it Nova.
Laying the foundation with pre-aggregation and lambda architecture.
