Build products that make money
Product intelligence helps teams create better product experiences that lead to increased transactions and long-term loyalty.
Increase transactions
Understand which key milestones drive users to their first—or fiftieth—transaction.
Improve user retention
Identify behaviors, cohorts, and user paths that lead to cross-sells, upsells, and customer loyalty.
Build relationships at scale
Create personalized experiences and campaigns across your product portfolio to improve user engagement.
These growth leaders in Fintech use Amplitude
“Amplitude provides speed of execution. We were able to 11x the number of tests run in a quarter. The fact that we drive value for our customers and PayPal faster is invaluable.”
Kash Baghaei
Senior Director of Product
Faster, smarter paths to grow your share of wallet
With Amplitude, the leading fintech companies gain the insights they need to acquire the right kind of users and retain them for years to come.
Proven to increase transactions
Activate acquired users—quickly
Identify which experiences drive users to activate and make their first transaction.
Maximize transaction size
Understand the impact of your product and marketing on transactions’ sizes.
Personalize your offerings for impact
Increase transaction frequency with personalized offerings for user segments.
2x
Increase in invoices paid on time & associated revenue
"Product intelligence is not simply reporting numbers. It’s about helping the business make measurably better decisions."
John Humphrey
Head of Data Science and Analytics
5.7x
Increase in retention
“In product strategy conversations, it would often start with somebody having a hunch. Then we’d go to Amplitude and spin up some charts, and identify: that hunch is true, or that hunch isn’t even close.”
Ryan Prust
VP Product
Optimize lifetime customer value
Know users needs and preferences, not just demographics
Identify key user segments by their behaviors, then personalize your product to meet their needs.
Increase your share of wallet
Identify behavioral signals for cross-sell and upsell products in your portfolio.
Customize user experiences
Target the right customers at the right time with personalized offerings based on their risk level and financial health.
5%
Increase in gross donation volume
“Amplitude changed the way we operate. It has made my team and I so much more data-driven in how we think, in how we work. If you make more data-driven decisions, you make better decisions.”
Ran Chen
Head of Consumer Product
Resources for fintech product pioneers
How does Amplitude help fintech businesses serve more users?
Want to increase your revenue?
Find out how Intuit increased revenue by 2x and activation by 10%.
