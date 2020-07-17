Know what to build next
Build product faster
Move fast and drive outcomes with less reliance on data science & analytics to get answers your team needs.
Measure impact
Get immediate insight into the impact of new releases and campaigns on user experience and key metrics.
Make smarter bets
Find your next hypothesis and roadmap feature based on real-life, real-time customer data.
“Amplitude enables us to come up with business cases quickly in order to change things or add new features. Our redesigns increased conversion by 25%.”
Natalie Efstathiou
Product Manager
Visibility and agility product teams demand
Limit costly missteps and free data science time while accelerating execution of best-in-class digital experiences.
Ship the best experiences, faster
Real-time, self-service insights
No more bottlenecks to answers that enable your team to make product strategy and day-to-day decisions.
Closed-loop workflows
Drill-in, cohort, save, sync, share, link – teams choose Amplitude because of no dead-ends or detours to getting work done.
Integrations for continuous delivery
Engage enables product and marketing teams to do full-circle tracking, analysis, and engagement across digital products and channels.
2
minutes to answer behavioral questions instead of 2 weeks and 33% decrease in required development resources.
“The speed of decision-making and the quality of the conversation have definitely changed with Amplitude. We’re saving a lot on opportunity costs.”
Joriz De Guzman
Product Manager for Growth and Strategy
Impact metrics that matter
See the “before & after”
Understand how first-time engagement with one feature impacts other key behaviors.
A/B test results with significance
Measure and test hypotheses for user conversion, conversion over time, and see the statistical impact of A/B tests.
Analyze trends in usage
Identify whether a change is truly meaningful, study seasonal trends, understand drivers of conversion, and monitor the impact of releases.
2x
Conversion uplift from experiments that helped their users get paid.
“Every test we run, we always start with Amplitude.”
Maura Church
Head of Data Science
Map the user journey
Cross-product, cross-device
Powerful identity resolution helps you see users' complete experience with all your digital products and across any devices.
More than a flow diagram
Connect fragmented events into visualized journeys that layer in key metrics to discover where to improve your user experience.
Uncover critical milestones
Pinpoint the critical milestones in the customer journey that drive new users to become high-value customers.
30
seconds for PMs and engineers to find the data they need for critical decisions.
“Amplitude has provided actionable data we didn’t even think about. It helped us properly plan expensive infrastructure deployment rapidly and solve significant user issues. It simply saved us.”
Emil Ivov
Head of Product, Video Collaboration
Resources to improve your product experience
Mastering Engagement Playbook
Learn how to create great user engagement with tools and examples from some of today's most engaging products.
How Intuit Builds for Growth
Find out how Intuit increased revenue by 2x and activation by 10%.
