Note: Slack Visual Links and Shareable Links are only available on Enterprise plans.

You can share and visualize charts in the Slack messaging app. To share visual links, you must create a Shareable Link to the chart. Please note that anyone with the link can view the chart and data, even if the person does not have an Amplitude account with your organization.

Slack: Turn on Link Previews

If a Shareable Link doesn’t unfurl when you post it in Slack, it may be because you haven’t turned on Link Previews in your Slack settings. Here are their instructions on how to do so:

In the top-left corner, click on your name to open the Team Menu. Select Preferences. In the left-hand menu, select Messages & Media. In the Inline Media & Links section, check the “Expand links…” or “Expand website…” options.

2) Realtime Events Segmentation

Note: Realtime Events Segmentation is only available on Enterprise plans.

You now view data in 5-minute increments in the Events Segmentation tab for the last 48 hours. This is helpful if you need to analyze recent or incoming data. Read more about Events Segmentation here.

3) Formulas: Double Group By Functions

You can now run formulas that are a function of two Group By’s (one in each event), in the Events Segmentation tab. In the below image, we ran a formula to determine the win percentages (ie. Result = Win) for different stages of a gaming app. The results show that the Tutorial stage has the highest win percentage of all game stages. Important note: in order for the formula to be valid, the two properties’ must have matching values. For example, the following property values would not match:

Tutorial and TUTORIAL (the matching is case-sensitive)

1 and 1.0 (non-matching characters)

Read more about Formulas here.

4) Auto-refresh Cohorts

Note: Cohorts are only available on Enterprise plans.

For any chart or query that segments on a cohort, the segmented cohort will now automatically recompute itself whenever the chart is generated.

While we continue to optimize query performance of auto-refresh cohorts, you might notice that charts segmented by cohorts may take longer to load. You might also notice that larger cohorts will affect the query speed. Read more about Behavioral Cohorts here and find our guide to cohort analysis here.

We highly recommend that you update your SDKs to the latest versions: Amplitude-JavaScript 3.0.2 Since v3.0.0:

Updated README with a link to our Google Tag Manager integration demo app.

productId is no longer a required field for Revenue logged via logRevenueV2 .

is no longer a required field for logged via . The SDK now tracks the raw user agent string for backend filtering.

Fixed a bug where referrer and UTM params were being captured more than once per session.

Amplitude-Android 2.9.2 Since v2.7.2:

Now runs the initialize logic on the background thread so that the SQLite database operations do not delay the main thread.

Added support for Amazon Advertising ID (use in place of Google Advertising ID on Amazon devices). Thanks to @jcomo for the pull request.

Updated Revenue class to expose public equals and hashCode methods.

class to expose public and methods. productId is no longer a required field for Revenue logged via logRevenueV2 .

is no longer a required field for logged via . Added automatic flushing of unsent events on app close/minimize (through the Activity Lifecycle onPause callback).

callback). Bug Fixes.

Amplitude-iOS 3.8.5 Since v3.7.0:

Updated device mapping with iPhone SE, iPad Mini 4, and iPad Pro.

Added support for iOS Extensions. See the Readme for instructions, or check out our iOS-Extension-Demo. Credit to @andyyc for the original PR.

Guard debug log statements with a debug flag (disabled by default). To enable debug logging, change AMPLITUDE_DEBUG from 0 to 1 at the top of the Objective-C file you wish to examine.

from to at the top of the Objective-C file you wish to examine. Allowed ability to silence error messages. Note error messages are printed by default. To disable error logging, change AMPLITUDE_LOG_ERRORS from 1 to 0 in Amplitude.m .

from to in . productId is no longer a required field for Revenue logged via logRevenueV2 .

is no longer a required field for logged via . Added support for integration via Carthage. Thanks to @mpurland for the original PR. Thanks to @lexrus for follow up PR to fix framework naming.

Bug Fixes.

