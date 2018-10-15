John Cutler
John Cutler is a Product Evangelist at Amplitude. Follow him on Twitter @johncutlefish
John Cutler is a Product Evangelist at Amplitude. Follow him on Twitter @johncutlefish
Articles by John Cutler
Perspectives
What does the journey to product team look like?
John Cutler
Perspectives
Veteran org change catalyst Joshua Arnold shares insights on product development, org design, incentives, measurement, ethics, and why surfing is simi...
John Cutler
Perspectives
Amplitude product team coach John Cutler first wrote about Feature Factories almost three years ago. What has he learned since then?
John Cutler
Inspiration
Teams that are worried about measurement dysfunction will have a hard time establishing the safety necessary to learn, and learn about how they learn.
John Cutler
Perspectives
Amplitude product evangelist John Cutler digs into the challenges of forecasting product intelligence ROI, and why it is important to not lose the for...
John Cutler
Best Practices
In this short video, I'm going to try to persuade you to hire more designers and to embed them on teams.
John Cutler
Inspiration
Product-led teams are cross-functional, adaptable, and make their business their product.
John Cutler
Best Practices
In this 7-minute video, I explain why limiting work in progress can increase flow and value in product development.
John Cutler
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.