Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

John Cutler

John Cutler is a Product Evangelist at Amplitude. Follow him on Twitter @johncutlefish

Articles by John Cutler

Perspectives

Journey to Product Teams (Infographic)

What does the journey to product team look like?

John Cutler

Perspectives

Tilting the Playing Field With Joshua Arnold

Veteran org change catalyst Joshua Arnold shares insights on product development, org design, incentives, measurement, ethics, and why surfing is simi...

John Cutler

Perspectives

12 Signs You’re Working in a Feature Factory — 3 Years Later

Amplitude product team coach John Cutler first wrote about Feature Factories almost three years ago. What has he learned since then?

John Cutler

Inspiration

Measuring to Control vs. Measuring to Learn and Improve

Teams that are worried about measurement dysfunction will have a hard time establishing the safety necessary to learn, and learn about how they learn.

John Cutler

Perspectives

Return on (Product) Intelligence

Amplitude product evangelist John Cutler digs into the challenges of forecasting product intelligence ROI, and why it is important to not lose the for...

John Cutler

Best Practices

Hire More Designers, OK?

In this short video, I'm going to try to persuade you to hire more designers and to embed them on teams.

John Cutler

Inspiration

On Being "Product Led"

Product-led teams are cross-functional, adaptable, and make their business their product.

John Cutler

Best Practices

Creating Flow and Value in Product Development

In this 7-minute video, I explain why limiting work in progress can increase flow and value in product development.

John Cutler