50 useful conversation starters for teams grappling with being more data-informed.

In my coaching work, I end up talking to lots of product development teams about data, KPIs, running experiments, and “measuring the team.” People are often looking for the silver bullet:

“I’m also wondering if you’ve seen any good solutions to the product KPI problem in general.”

My response is a typical, befuddled “it depends.” Why does it depend? I’ve yet to find a one-size-fits-all solution. Goals vary. Products vary. Cultures vary. Skills vary. The scope for possible actions vary. At at the end of the day, cultivating a learning culture (a prerequisite in my mind for the responsible use of data) isn’t something you install.

Here is my backup list of questions I use when doing interviews and gathering “data” on an organization before making any recommendations. Use them if they’re helpful. Look before you leap, and gauge your organization’s DNA. Then start the experimentation…