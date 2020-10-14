SAN FRANCISCO, October 14, 2020 - Today Amplitude, the leader in Product Intelligence, introduced Journeys, an industry-first solution that leverages machine learning to focus teams on the moments that matter most across the entire customer journey. By evaluating the thousands of possible events along a customer path, Journeys automatically focuses teams on the few exact moments that have the greatest business impact, such as drop-off or paths which yield the highest conversion. Product teams then leverage this real-time, predictive intelligence to identify the exact friction or conversion point by user, and group customers into cohorts for targeted messages and offers to accelerate conversion.

According to Amplitude’s Product Intelligence Report, 71% of respondents said they don’t know exactly where to start when it comes to understanding their customers’ behaviors. Previously, product teams manually hacked together the customer journey from disparate data sets, with hundreds to thousands of events in a single customer path. This is a time-consuming and complex process that limits visibility and precision into how customers interact with a digital product.

With machine learning powered Journeys, Amplitude empowers businesses to:

See all paths taken by converted and dropped off users - quickly analyze the entire customer journey to uncover the key friction points and best performing paths.

- quickly analyze the entire customer journey to uncover the key friction points and best performing paths. Group customers into cohorts - target offers to specific user groups based on behavior.

- target offers to specific user groups based on behavior. Measure outcomes to predict growth - continuously experiment and adjust in real-time to link product decisions to business growth, from conversions to revenue.

“Journeys is the first place to start to understand the customer experience better,” said Justin Bauer, EVP of Product, Amplitude. “Amplitude is the first platform that gives teams a holistic view and true understanding of the customer, from the lens of the product itself. With Amplitude and Journeys, the customer is now the center of any digital product experience, transforming yesterday’s product and data problems into today’s business growth opportunities.”

“We have over one hundred seventy thousand customers and millions of users, so there is a high level of complexity when it comes to understanding our customers’ journey,” said Ivan Galea, VP, Head of Analytics and Data Science, Atlassian. “Amplitude’s Journeys has been eye-opening in understanding our workflows, like sign-up to activation, and key milestones. Being able to flush this out in one click is incredibly powerful and Journeys enables us to increase the understanding and velocity.”

To learn how Atlassian uses Amplitude Journeys, hear their story at Amplify, its annual user conference event, today on October 14, 2020.

Journeys is part of the Amplitude platform and is available for all paying customers to try through an open beta starting today. Journeys will be generally available on the platform in the first half of 2021. For information about Journeys, please visit Amplitude.

