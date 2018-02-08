Amplitude, the product analytics company, today announced that it has hired former Google executive Erik de Muinck Keizer as General Manager of EMEA to lead the company’s first international office in Amsterdam. Amidst growing demand for its enterprise products, Amplitude has also hired Erik Watson, former Fastly executive, as VP of Enterprise Sales in North America.

Before joining Amplitude, de Muinck Keizer spent 11 years at Google. While he was there, he was a founding member of Google’s Enterprise Division in EMEA, where he grew their Search Appliance product to become a profitable part of the business. He also founded and ran Google’s Cloud organization in Benelux, leading the division to become a sizable and profitable revenue driver.

Meanwhile, Watson brings more than 20 years of enterprise sales experience to Amplitude. Most recently, Watson comes from content delivery platform company Fastly, where he helped scale their technology enterprise sales teams and grow the business threefold. In addition, Watson spent the majority of his career selling to and consulting with Fortune 500 companies.

As large companies compete to deliver the best product experiences, they are investing more in software that helps them to build, analyze and monetize great products. Over the past year, Amplitude has tripled its enterprise customer base in the U.S. and in Europe, adding new customers including Microsoft, Capital One, Hubspot, Dailymotion, and Booking.com.

“Product is today’s new competitive battleground. Successful companies need powerful product analytics to innovate faster and grow long-term revenue,” said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude. “We are excited to have Erik and Erik on board to help us meet the growing demand of our enterprise customers. They will be crucial to scaling Amplitude’s operations as we address the needs of large businesses that are competing to build the best products.”

In the past 12 months, Amplitude has achieved several important milestones:

Released a new set of features designed for the enterprise: Taxonomy, Insight, Accounts and Scale

Raised $30 Million in Series C funding led by IVP

Doubled its headcount to 100, with plans to double again in the next year

Opened an office in Amsterdam to serve increasing demand from product leaders in Europe

Named as a best startup for new graduates

Erik De Muinck Keizer and Erik Watson will round out Amplitude’s experienced leadership team, which includes other recently hired executives such as Chief Financial Officer, Caitlin Haberberger, previously at Flite; Chief Revenue Officer, Matt Althauser, previously at Optimizely; Chief Development Officer, James Donelan, previously at MuleSoft; and VP of Marketing, Michelle Kim, previously at Okta.