Amplitude exists to help companies build better products. Amplitude is well known for its intuitive user interface, and out of the box dashboards and reports. Yet, many companies lack the resources or experience necessary to really leverage a product analytics platform – that’s where Amplitude Solution Partners come in. Today, we are very pleased to announce the launch of the Amplitude Solution Partner Program. The program is designed to enable agencies and consultancies to provide the highest quality strategic and/or technical support for product analytics services to their customers. Our Solution Partners are industry and Amplitude experts. They rapidly accelerate the learning curve for any client looking to deepen and strengthen their skills with Amplitude beyond our training and enablement resources. Our Solution Partners receive intensive training and enablement on our existing products and get early access to new features prior to launch. In exchange they are held to the highest standards of service delivery through our certification assessments and work audits.

Meet our Solution Partners

To launch the partner program we sought five leaders in the space with significant expertise across growth, strategy, digital production, product management, and the Amplitude platform. We are thrilled to introduce the first Amplitude Solution Partners. (And we are actively expanding the list. Please apply today!)

Mobiquity

Rated as one of the industry’s top B2C mobile services providers by Forrester, Mobiquity is a true powerhouse when it comes to delivering innovative solutions for the world’s leading brands. “Our talented team has a proven track record of solving clients’ hardest problems across all channels —mobile, web, IoT, voice, and chat bots — wherever their users are.” Mobiquity believes that the most successful digital solutions are enhanced by enterprise data. It’s this data that allows brands to offer hyper-personalized experiences that create attachment and ultimately drive loyalty and revenue.

“We are excited to partner with Amplitude, as we believe that the analytics and scalability it provides will allow us to deliver even more value to our clients in the solutions we create.” -Ariel Rodriguez, Product Leader for Behavioral Change Analytics at Mobiquity

Prolific Interactive

“At Prolific, we are redefining what an agency can be by partnering with leading brands to solve tough problems and build world-class products,” says Al Harnisch, Director of Strategy at Prolific. Founded in 2009, Prolific has been recognized as one of Inc. 500’s Fastest Growing Private Companies of 2016, one of the “50 Fastest Growing Companies” and “100 Best Places to Work” by Crain’s New York Business. Prolific has delivered mobile experiences for leading brands including SoulCycle, American Express, Saks Fifth Avenue, Old Navy, Scotts, Miracle Gro, Lilly Pulitzer and Sephora.

“We form one team with our brands, working in a true partnership to accomplish our goals and take our products to their full potential. We achieve this by devoting cross-disciplinary Product Teams to every endeavor, from building a new product to a research-intensive strategy engagement.” -Al Harnisch, Director of Strategy, Prolific

Effin Amazing

Based in Orlando, Effin Amazing has a strong history in the product analytics and growth space. The team is very quickly able to help customers discover opportunities to scale and gain new insights faster using Amplitude.

“Our experience with analytics and growth marketing combined give us a unique advantage over other consultants in our space.” -Dan McGraw, CEO of Effin Amazing

Their motto of “Never Settle, Be Amazing” fits very well with our objective to help companies build better products.

Five

Founded in 2008, Five builds award-winning mobile products that deliver measurable value to their clients, including Rosetta Stone, Squarespace, Napster, Choice Hotels, and Marriott International.

“Our product teams offer world-class development, design, QA, customer service and support across our offices in Brooklyn, New York and Zagreb, Croatia.” - Luka Abrus, CEO, FIve

Five works across several verticals and has experienced the most success with consumer facing apps in the education, music and publishing categories. Some of their customers include Fit Brains, Rosetta Stone, Rhapsody Music, Squarespace.

Y Media Labs

Y Media Labs is a creative technology firm that helps companies such as Apple, Paypal, and EMC build disruptive products that impact their core business and revolutionize the way they interact with their customers.

“We aspire to the be gold standard for innovative transformation, the first choice for sought-after brands and talent.” -Ashish Toshniwal, CEO Y Media Labs

Y Media Labs operate an innovation labs division dedicated to pushing the edge of technology. “We aren’t creating flying cars. We creating a better experience for Tesla owners. We’re creating concepts that allows retailers to get real time in-store analytics on videos. We’re helping clients create better decisions using Artificial Intelligence.” “Our number one focus is User Experience,” Toshniwal said. “We work alongside elite brands to uncover what we believe to be simple truths: their limitations are nothing but an illusion and they should dream bigger”

Learn more about our partners or apply to become a partner.