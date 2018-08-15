Tatyana Mamut is a transformative leader & tech innovator in Silicon Valley. As General Manager & Director of Product at Amazon Web Services, she drove the development of a new software product, from writing the proposal for funding to scaling the team from 2 to 150 people. Before that, she was Vice President & Head of Product Experience for the Salesforce IoT (Internet of Things) Cloud—a big data, real-time event processing platform. She also led Salesforce’s Re-Invention of the premier CRM product, culminating in the “Lightning Experience.”