Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

Tatyana Mamut

Tatyana Mamut is a transformative leader & tech innovator in Silicon Valley. As General Manager & Director of Product at Amazon Web Services, she drove the development of a new software product, from writing the proposal for funding to scaling the team from 2 to 150 people. Before that, she was Vice President & Head of Product Experience for the Salesforce IoT (Internet of Things) Cloud—a big data, real-time event processing platform. She also led Salesforce’s Re-Invention of the premier CRM product, culminating in the “Lightning Experience.”

Articles by Tatyana Mamut

Perspectives

Tech Needs Leaders with Global Experience

It’s time to wake up and start seeing product development from a more global perspective.

Tatyana Mamut