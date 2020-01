Presenting the data

The frontend is our centerpiece–it’s how we turn a traditionally complex and intimidating experience into an empowering one. We build experiences focused on exploration, understanding, collaboration, and sharing—recognizing that an important insight from your data is only as valuable as your ability to share it with your organization. We work with our talented design and product teams to build fast, reliable, and intuitive user interfaces. Our web application is built on a modern stack of React, Redux, Highcharts, D3, and node, and speaks to a Python API server.