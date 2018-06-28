Every company is different — you need the flexibility to measure your conversion rates in a way that’s meaningful to your business goals. With Amplitude, you have the freedom to custom-define and dig deep with your conversion funnel analysis.

CHOOSE BETWEEN ‘ORDERED’ & ‘UNORDERED’ FUNNELS

CONVERSION RATE BY EVENT PROPERTY

AVERAGE & MEDIAN TIME BETWEEN STEPS

SET CONVERSION WINDOWS FROM 1 SECOND – 90 DAYS

SEGMENT FUNNELS BY USER PROPERTIES & CUSTOM COHORTS

CONVERSION RATE OVER TIME

Microscope: the next-level funnel visualization tool

At any step in a funnel, simply click to see what users who dropped off did instead. You can also create a cohort of those users with 1 click to dig deeper into the root cause of the drop-off. Are these users all on an older version of the app that’s crashing? A language problem? Are users from a certain ad source less likely to convert?

You can segment these users and study their other behaviors in Amplitude to drill down to the factors affecting conversion.

In addition, you can send targeted campaigns to these users through one of our mobile marketing partners like Appboy our Outbound.

Discover all routes to conversion with Pathfinder

Conversion funnels work great if you already know the steps a user needs to take, but it’s impossible to know ahead of time every single route a user will take in your product. People often don’t do exactly what we expect them to.

“We heavily use Amplitude’s Pathfinder to get in the heads of our users and understand how they navigate through the product, finding where they’re getting stuck or confused.”

- Anne Yeung, Analytics & Data Warehouse Team, Square

What if you’re missing out on important user behaviors that fall outside of your pre-defined paths?

Pathfinder provides user flows, allowing you to explore the actions your users take from any point in your app or website.

Pathfinder exposes all of the different ways your users navigate and ultimately convert.

Pathfinder shows you what users do after a chosen start action, or leading up to a chosen end action. You can view paths on an individual event level, unique user level, or session level.

Easily compare paths of different user segments

“Using Pathfinder, we distilled onboarding into a sequence of critical events. Doing further analysis on that path showed us that converted vs. non-converted users had a 2x difference in retention.”

- Alex Tew, Founder & CEO, Calm

Segment users by properties or behavioral cohorts and compare their paths using Pathfinder. Surface the different actions that retained and churned users take with only a few clicks. Then, encourage more users to take the best paths and start increasing your conversion, activation, and retention rates.

Instead of guessing at the best funnel steps to conversion, let your users show you what they’re doing.