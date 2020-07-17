Know how to capture and keep user attention
Product intelligence helps teams visualize how users engage across all their media products and channels so you can increase viewership, engagement, and revenue.
Increase user engagement
Understand what experiences lead to more time spent on your product.
Pinpoint impactful content
Empower your teams to see how user engagement impacts long-term retention.
Visualize how to monetize
Optimize milestones in your user journey that drive ad views and subscriptions.
These growth leaders in Media use Amplitude
"Better segmentation leads to better engagement. With Amplitude, iflix has improved campaign conversion-to-view rates and increased ad revenue by 4x by leveraging behavioural segmentation to target users."
Emmanuel Frenehard
CTO
Customer value, not content views
Amplitude helps media companies deliver more value with insight into what drives users to come back to their product again and again.
Increase time spent with your products
Refine your release strategy
See what content release cadence drives an increase in first-time views or long-term subscriptions.
Optimize your omnichannel presence
Double down on channels and campaigns that increase the time spent on your product.
Show your users you know them
Provide personalized experiences based on users’ needs and interests.
2x
increase in 7-day retention
“It’s data science in a box.”
Josh Snow
Vice President of Product
Surface your top content
Optimize your users’ discovery and engagement
See what experiences and campaigns drive the most views.
Identify your stickiest content, creators, and categories
See how various content impacts recurring engagement, then curate each users’ experience.
Effectively package your content
Understand what content should be put behind paywalls or subscriptions to increase revenue.
46%
Increase in subscriptions
“Even more than subscription, Amplitude is helping us on retention. It’s the only tool we have that tells us, for instance, the retention of people who subscribed from specific articles, or specific types of articles.”
Lou Grasser
Subscriptions Director
Turn your views into money
Identify which milestones drive revenue
Pinpoint the moments—like first time view or fifth show binged—that drive subscriptions or ad views.
Refine your revenue model
Understand impact of ads, subscription, freemium, or paywalls on your revenue.
Identify opportunities to drive LTV
Learn which user behaviors signal opportunities for cross-sells and upsells.
12%
Increase in average revenue per user
“Data insights and product improvement go hand-in-hand. Amplitude lets us learn at scale; we track the performance of every release so that we can learn and iterate at each step.”
Jerry Fan
Head of Growth
Resources for media product pioneers
Looking to improve first time views?
Read how iflix increased their first time views by 11% and campaign conversion to view by 4x.
