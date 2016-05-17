I want to take a moment to personally thank you, our current customers, for choosing Amplitude as your source of behavioral analytics.

I want to take a moment to personally thank you, our current customers, for choosing Amplitude as your source of behavioral analytics. Since raising our Series A just nine months ago, we’ve faced phenomenal growth.

We’ve gone from tracking 25 billion to 60+ billion events per month

We have 150+ enterprise customers, including Instacart, Square, LogMeIn, and Thumbtack

At the end of last year, when we surveyed 150 analytics users throughout the tech industry, we were excited to see that more people than ever were choosing Amplitude. In fact, the proportion of people using well-known incumbents like Mixpanel had decreased by nearly a half. So far, we have had 50+ customers switch over to Amplitude from Mixpanel , including:

Social networking app Yik Yak

Mobile trivia and social gaming app QuizUp

On-demand grocery delivery app Instacart

Meditation app Calm

We know that you have a choice when it comes to analytics providers. That’s why we’re grateful that you have made Amplitude your primary solution for:

Tracking all the event data you want.

Data can surprise you. As your product evolves, you may not always know what features can affect user activation, retention, conversion, etc.; at the outset, you shouldn’t have to pick and choose which events to track. Let your business objectives define the KPIs and core metric you want to focus on later. A truly scalable analytics solution has both the backend and frontend to let you track everything you want. Digital vault app KeepSafe, for example, found that the number of times a user launched the app was most highly correlated with conversion to their paid plan, over other behaviors.

“From where I stand, this is the best analytics solution I can see for everybody’s needs. You can throw as much data at the platform as you want, and answer all of your questions when they arise.” -- Zouhair Belkoura, CEO and Co-founder of KeepSafe.

Scaling your product and analytics.

Customers like mobile gaming company Rocket Games have scaled from millions of monthly events, to a few billion now. With a solid backend architecture, we can support you as your product grows, without the slightest dip in performance.

“The performance of the UI has stayed the same since day one — it’s almost magical. We’re throwing so much more data at Amplitude now, and it just works.” -- Steve Jian, CTO and Co-founder of Rocket Games.

Making data accessible to everyone in the company.

We know how important it is for a company to be united around their one core metric. That’s why we’ve tried to make it incredibly easy for everyone – not just data scientists and analysts – to query data without needing to know SQL. Jon Edvald, Head of Data Insights at QuizUp, told us that he believed everyone should have easy-to-use analytics tools to be able to answer their own data questions. In fact, at QuizUp, everyone from product managers, to analysts, to community managers, to C-level execs use Amplitude to some extent. With our UI and email and link-sharing capabilities, people are discovering insights and sharing their findings faster than ever.

Creating a data-informed culture at your workplace.

With data at everyone’s fingertips, Amplitude catalyzes a culture of data at every company. Everyone who wants to monitor or investigate their KPIs can do so without having to go through a data scientist or analyst. Without this bottleneck, you can go through your product iterations faster and make sure you are delivering your core value to your customers. This is one of the biggest reasons enterprise customers like Square choose to go with Amplitude.

“Amplitude is our central source of data for validating growth experiments, learning about our customers, and prioritizing initiatives.” -- Michelle Morrison, Creative Strategist, Square.

Understanding user behavior.

To understand whether you are succeeding in delivering your product’s value to your customers, you need to really understand why some users retain and why others churn. It’s not just enough to identify whether it’s happening, you need to figure out _why. _QuizUp, for example, leveraged Amplitude’s behavioral features to discover why one cohort of users was 60% better retained than others.

Tracking your users across different platforms and devices.

Many of our customers like Instacart use Amplitude to track user behavior and experience across mobile, web, and native apps. You don’t have to worry about what device users are on; with merged users, we make sure we’re only counting unique users. With cross-platform tracking, you’re getting a comprehensive understanding of how users navigate your product.

Thank you for choosing Amplitude as your analytics solution, and for your continued feedback and support. We’re incredibly excited to share our progress with you.