In our third iteration of Growth Clinic, we’re taking a step back and thinking bigger. To survive, businesses need growth. To achieve sustainable growth we focus on strategies for long-term user retention. But before any of that can happen, there’s one thing that all businesses need to nurture first: a culture of data. If you care about analytics, then you already know how important it is for businesses to use data to make informed business decisions. But if being data-driven isn’t the mindset of every single individual in an organization, it becomes incredibly difficult to move the needle on important marketing and product decisions. One data science team or a handful of analysts collecting, analyzing, and reporting the data does not describe a “data-informed” company. Having a true culture of data means everyone at a company is empowered by data. The whole company strives to drive growth through data insights, not just one team. That’s why our upcoming Growth Clinic is going to be all about how data-driven companies built a culture of data at their organizations. “Growth Clinic: Got Data?” will take place the evening of July 20 at The Village in San Francisco. Our Growth Clinics are for anyone interested in learning about how companies leverage data and turn that into sustainable growth. We hosted our first Growth Cinic back in November 2015 and recently held our second one, Growth Clinic: Retain or Die, back in March of this year. We had over 200 people attend both times to hear from growth and data experts. This time, we’ll be hearing from experts from MindBody, Publishers Clearing House, Popsugar, as well as Nir Eyal, author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Product Design, _Hooked: How To Build Habit-Forming Products. _We’ll be asking our guests how they promote a culture of data accessibility and what challenges they’ve had to overcome in the process. We also have something new in the mix at this Growth Clinic. Data accessibility is one of our core pillars, and as such, for the past few months, we’ve been working hard to make Amplitude platform more easily usable and accessible for all. During our Product Deep Dive, Amplitude Head of Product Justin Bauer and Head of Design Winnie Wong will be sharing how we at Amplitude are using customer data to build a better analytics product for all. In addition to the panels, we’ll have time for you to mingle with other attendees, grab an hors d’oeuvres or two, and grab a beer with the folks at Amplitude. See you there!

