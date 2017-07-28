Hackathons are a time honored tradition of many tech companies. They’re a time for everyone to break free from their day to day work and innovate. Here at Amplitude, hackathons have been a great way of bypassing the traditional processes of product development to disrupt our own roadmap, as well as an opportunity to foster cross functional teamwork and relationships. We’ve taken to doing a hackathon at the start of every quarter, and are coming hot off of our third with some fresh ideas and ambitious projects.