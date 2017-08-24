We’re always looking for ways to reinforce our values and exercise our “customer muscles” as engineers.

At Amplitude, we pride ourselves in our attention to the customer. Not just in customer success or product management, but also in engineering, where Customer Focus is one of our guiding principles. Every line of code and every decision should ultimately come back to what the customer needs or wants.

When you’re not talking to customers every day, however, this sense of customer-centricity can get dulled. That’s why we’re always looking for ways to reinforce our values and exercise our “customer muscles” as engineers — we want to make sure we’re always thinking beyond the immediate ramifications of what we’re building.

As we discovered at Amplitude’s recent company offsite, one of the best ways to reinforce those values is by playing with Legos.