How do you build and scale a sales team as a technical founder? This is a tough and awesome question. It’s one of the many I discussed on a recent episode of the SaaStr podcast produced by Harry Stebbings and Jason Lemkin. Check out the episode on Soundcloud or iTunes. We covered a range of topics including:

How I made my way into the world of SaaS and come to found Amplitude.

How I look to build and scale our sales team, as an engineering focussed founder.

Where I see most engineering founders go wrong in their approach to sales.

The stumbling blocks that I found hard in this learning process.

Advice to technical founders to scale the learning curve fast.

And a lot more…