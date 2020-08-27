Register for free for the must-attend event for product and growth leaders

A lot has changed since we last hosted our annual conference, Amplify. We’ve seen digital transformation move from a steady trend to a required strategy overnight. All around the world, product teams have learned to function remotely, contend with disruption, and drive product growth while still keeping health, family, and safety a priority.

Needless to say, this year’s Amplify conference is going to be different.

It’s going to be virtual and global. It’s going to address the ways we’ve all had to adapt our work. It’s going to highlight how companies have found new revenue streams, experimented quickly, and leveraged product intelligence to build their best products despite a pandemic.

And it’s going to be the best Amplify yet.

Register for Amplify 2020 Join us on October 14th, 2020 Hear from industry leaders and connect with product experts around the world at Amplify 2020. Register for free >>

Amplify 2020: No Limits

This year’s Amplify will run from October 14 to October 16, with speakers and events for a global audience. The full agenda for each region is coming soon.

Winning digital experiences require visionary leaders from all disciplines—from data science to design, marketing to product managers. At Amplify 2020, we’re celebrating these product pioneers who don’t stop at their first, second, or thirtieth question. These are the change-makers whose curiosity knows no limits.

Join our conference to learn how the leaders of legendary brands use product intelligence to push boundaries, retain customers, and win out over their competition.

Connect with Your Peers

Product teams, data scientists, marketers, analysts, and designers all come to our conference to learn how to build products for growth. And while we may not be meeting in person this year, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to network at Amplify 2020. Join us to find your next partner, customer, or colleague.

Hear from Renowned Leaders like Jan Chipchase

Jan Chipchase, founder and director of Studio D Radiodurans and author of Hidden in Plain Sight: How to Create Extraordinary Products for Tomorrow’s Customers, will kick off Amplify as our keynote speaker. His research focuses on human behavior patterns and how they relate to technology. Chipchase has traveled around the world to uncover the surprising ways people use products and how this behavior will shape the future of design.

We’ll also look at how companies are adapting to Covid-19 with our panel discussion “Growth in a Pandemic.” We’ll talk about our own experiences at Amplitude in this environment and share how we’ve seen consumer behavior change in our data.

And, of course, you can expect to see Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates, Executive VP of Engineering Shadi Rostami, and VP of Product Justin Bauer join the conversations. The full agenda will be rolled out in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more announcements.

Register Now for Free

Last year we heard from legendary leaders like Adam Nash of Dropbox, Dr. Theresa Johnson of Airbnb, and Eric Yuan of Zoom. The caliber of our 2020 speakers is equally high. Sign up now to hear from product leaders like:

Kurt Williams, Global Director, Customer Products at Anheuser-Busch InBev

Patti Chan, VP of Product at Imperfect Produce

Nilanjan Adhya, IBM’s VP of Digital Transformation and Chief Digital Officer of AI Apps

If you’re having a hard time waiting, you can always rewatch previous Amplify discussions here. This conversation between Burger King’s Marcelo Pascoa and Restaurant Brands International’s Elie Javice from Amplify 2019 is an audience favorite.

Register now for free for Amplify 2020!