The Competency Partner designation is the highest level of endorsement from AWS and recognizes Amplitude as an industry leader.

In the digital product-led era users expect seamless and exceptional experiences from the products they integrate into their lives. Digital has become the fastest, and often only, growth opportunity for enterprise companies and disruptive competition has never been more fierce. In order to succeed companies have to systematically build for growth and be prepared for rapid adaptation to user needs and trends as they change.

“Today, we are pleased to be launching the Digital Customer Experience competency with AWS to enable companies to deliver on the promise of exceptional digital customer experiences and to achieve their transformation objectives,” Tai Rattigan, Amplitude’s Global Head of Partnerships said.

{img:right} {/img}

At Amplitude, our mission is to help companies build better products. We do this by helping product and growth teams easily access the behavioral data of their users and share these insights across their organization to make the right decisions quickly and ultimately deliver the best possible digital customer experience. The Competency Partner designation is the highest level of endorsement from AWS and recognizes Amplitude as an industry leader.

AWS is enabling scalable & flexible solutions for global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Together we are enabling companies to get closer to their customers and build for user growth.”Amplitude is proud to be taking this step with AWS as a strategic partner to help companies deliver their best digital customer experiences and respond to customer needs in real-time.” Spenser Skates, Amplitude Co-foudner & CEO

“Amplitude is proud to be taking this step with AWS as a strategic partner to help companies deliver their best digital customer experiences and respond to customer needs in real-time,” said Spenser Skates, Amplitude’s Co-founder & CEO. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies build better products and achieve these technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Amplitude as an Advanced AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on the Customer 360 segment of the DCX program. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. We are thrilled to be a part of this launch with fellow technology partners Segment and Braze who help drive digital transformation to enhance user experiences through personalization.

Want to learn more about how we help companies build better products through AWS, click here.